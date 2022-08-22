One Joint Practice With Cardinals Cut

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ second week of joint workouts will be abbreviated.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that only one of two scheduled practices with the Arizona Cardinals will take place. And that will include some work with the teams separated.

The Cardinals, in particular, are dealing with personnel issues that forced the sides to scale back on the work together. Among them, defensive end J.J. Watt is unavailable after having tested positive for COVID-19. Tight end Zach Ertz is among those dealing with an injury.

“[Arizona coach] Kliff [Kingsbury] and I decided that is what is best for our team at this time,” Vrabel said.

The Titans and Cardinals will go against each other on Wednesday in 1-on-1 drills (receivers against defensive backs; offensive linemen against defensive linemen) and 7-on-7 work. After that, the squad will separate for team (11-on-11) periods. They will be back together so that each offense can face the opposing defense in two-minute situations.

Thursday, the Titans will practice on their own with an emphasis on ‘call it’ work, during which offensive coordinator Todd Downing and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will work without scripts. Instead, they will call plays as they would in a game.

“I’ll call out a game situation,” Vrabel said. “I will try to identify things that I think we need, specifically, for Thursday.”

The Titans and Cardinals will cap the week with the preseason finale for both teams Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to town and conducted two days of joint workouts with the Titans. Those practices included competitive work in team periods as well as the 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and two-minute work.

Tennessee beat Tampa Bay 13-3 in a preseason game Saturday.