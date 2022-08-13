Skip to main content
Injuries Hit One Position Hard at Wrong Time

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Injuries Hit One Position Hard at Wrong Time

The defense might be without some of its top cornerbacks when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their elite wide receivers arrive for joint workouts.

NASHVILLE – Excited to see Greg Mabin cover four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans when the Tennessee Titans host Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two days of joint workouts ahead of their preseason matchup?

No? Well, it could happen.

In the wake of their preseason opener, a 23-10 loss at Baltimore on Thursday, the Titans suddenly find themselves short on cornerbacks because of injury issues.

Starter Kristian Fulton and versatile reserve Chris Jackson were out when the team returned to the practice field on Saturday. So was rookie Roger McCreary. Elijah Molden was in uniform but was limited to the individual period.

Those four arguably are among the top five cornerbacks on the roster and – along with Caleb Farley – would, in a perfect world, get virtually all of the playing time this season. Fulton and Jackson played against the Ravens. McCreary has been unable to practice since the start of the week, and Molden was injured early in training camp and has missed the vast majority of workouts.

Their collective absence forced guys like Mabin, a veteran journeyman, USFL alumnus Shakur Brown, and undrafted rookie Tre Swilling into prominent roles during the latest on-field session.

Whether that remains the case when the Buccaneers come to town remains to be seen. Tennessee does not release injury information during training camp or the preseason. Thus, it is unclear whether any or all of the injured players will be available on Wednesday and Thursday for the joint workouts with Tampa Bay.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We need everybody to be out there,” coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday. “Whether they were or they weren’t, we’d like to have everybody who’s on the roster available. If they’re not, then the next guys have to step in, and everybody’s got to do a little bit more work.”

There are currently 12 cornerbacks on the roster, including Deante Burton, who was added on Saturday. More than half of them have a year of NFL experience or less. The most experienced among the group include Mabin, Fulton, Jackson and Molden.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, have one of the NFL’s deepest and best wide receiver groups with Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage.

“I can’t imagine too many receiver groups will be as good as the Buccaneers if they’re healthy,” former NFL head coach/offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter recently wrote at The 33rd Team.

The opportunity to match up against those guys for two days of workouts will be invaluable for Tennessee’s defensive backs and a defense that ranked 25th in passing yards per game allowed and 18th in average yards allowed per pass attempt last season.

The hope now is that it does not become a mismatch because players down the depth chart will be forced to cover elite players.

Of course, the Buccaneers’ passing attack won’t be at its best because quarterback Tom Brady is on a leave of absence and is not expected to return until after the preseason game between Tennessee and Tampa Bay at Nissan Stadium. Thus, it is possible that things will even out a bit with quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask throwing the passes.

“I hope (the practices) are as competitive as we can [make them],” Vrabel said, “and we’re able to focus on the things we’re trying to focus on, improve, play with our techniques, our style. And that we also play smart – make sure we’re staying up and taking care of them, and I would imagine they will do the same for us.” 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Brandon Lewis (84) pulls in a catch during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Minor Moves Made to Passing Game, Pass Defense

By David Boclair4 hours ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) throws from the pocket during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Snap Judgments: Draft Class Commonality; Quarterback Differences

By David BoclairAug 12, 2022 6:32 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Game Day

Quotebook: Titans React to Preseason Loss at Baltimore

By David BoclairAug 12, 2022 12:41 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath (81) after a win against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

McMath Keeps Making Big Plays

By David BoclairAug 11, 2022 11:27 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) looks to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Game Day

What Malik Willis Showed in Preseason Opener

By David BoclairAug 11, 2022 9:36 PM EDT
New England Patriots safety Adrian Colbert (30) arrives during the New England Patriots mini camp at the New England Patriots practice complex.
GM Report

Safety Injuries Lead to Secondary Shakeup

By David BoclairAug 9, 2022 4:42 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (71) after the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

NFC Team Adds Another Titans Castoff

By David BoclairAug 8, 2022 4:21 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gives instruction to his players during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel Wants Guys to 'Send Messages' in Preseason

By David BoclairAug 8, 2022 2:19 PM EDT