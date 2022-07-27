Skip to main content

A First-Rate First Day for the First-Round Pick

Treylon Burks' offseason issues looked to be behind him as he made his share of plays in the opening practice of 2022 training camp.

NASHVILLE – Just a couple plays into the Tennessee Titans’ first seven-on-seven drill of training camp, rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks got behind starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, looked over his right shoulder and then made a diving catch of a Ryan Tannehill bomb down the left sideline.

It was hardly the only impressive play of the day for Burks, but it illustrated as well as any the contrast between his offseason and the first day of camp.

Only six weeks ago, Burks was watching his teammates participate in minicamp, confined to an exercise bike because of asthma and conditioning issues.

“I was concerned at one point, just because I couldn’t even go,” Burks, the 18th overall pick of this year's draft, said. “It was getting to me then. (Coach Mike Vrabel) came and talked to me, just told me not to worry about it, just keep attacking it every day.”

Burks apparently did just that, as he took the field Wednesday weighing five or six fewer pounds than he did during the offseason. The former Arkansas star took part in every drill – unlike the offseason – when Burks was often forced to the locker room during practices.

“I feel a lot different,” Burks, who caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns at Arkansas last season. said. “I feel a lot healthier. It just makes me feel good that I can come out here and just play a role, be a part of the team.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder acknowledged he should have done more to address his asthma and conditioning issues following the NFL Draft.

“Yeah, that’s just being accountable, and I should have took a better attack on that,” Burks said. “Now that I am, you can tell a big difference.”

It was indeed a noticeable difference, evident not only on the early long throw from Tannehill, but on other completions as well.

Burks caught an out-and-back pass from Tannehill on the right sideline, beating cornerback Caleb Farley during a seven-on-seven drill. He also showed his athleticism in a team drill near the end of practice, working back toward scrambling quarterback Logan Woodside and going high in the air to bring down a pass.

His performance even merited the occasional fist bump from running back Derrick Henry.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It means a lot, just knowing he’s seen what I’m doing, he’s liking it,” Burks said. “Just gaining that trust from him also is just a big step for me, just to keep doing it and gain more respect from everybody.”

After missing so much of his first offseason, one of Burks’ first challenges in training camp is to develop chemistry and trust with Tannehill. The veteran quarterback will be looking for new targets following the departure of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

One day won’t build that relationship, but it certainly served as a step in the right direction.

“It’s exciting to have him out there,” Tannehill said. “He’s got a long way to go, but making plays like (Burks did Wednesday) does a lot for building confidence for a quarterback, for myself, and just knowing what you’re going to get. If he wins consistently and makes plays like that for me down the field, then it gives you a lot of confidence to go in his direction.”

Another key for Burks, of course, is maintaining consistency.

He’s much more likely to be able to do it now that he’s got a handle on the asthma, which also bothered Burks at times during his first two seasons at Arkansas.

What has he done differently since minicamp?

“Conditioning, running, putting myself in situations where my asthma would flare up,” Burks said. “Just being able to push through it and be dominant … Just taking my inhaler before practice, after practice, just staying on top of everything.”

Burks may not have gotten off on the right foot with the Titans, but he appears to be on his way to taking advantage of a second opportunity.

“Accountability is huge, especially in this program,” Tannehill said. “It starts from the top and trickles its way down.

“Having that awareness of just knowing when it’s not perfect -- and when you did miss an opportunity -- being able to recognize that and try to rectify that as you move forward. It’s huge. I’m so proud of (Burks) and the way he’s come out this fall and off to a good start.”

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones stands on the grid prior to the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
News

Julio has a New Team – and a Date with Titans

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans cornerback Buster Skrine (38) warms up before facing the Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
GM Report

Skrine's Retirement Speeds Cornerback Youth Movement

By David Boclair21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) tosses the ball after making a catch during a Rookie Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Center Stage+

Titans Not Sweating Burks' Conditioning

By John GlennonJul 26, 2022 2:33 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up with teammates during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Projecting the Titans' 53-Man Roster

By David BoclairJul 26, 2022 7:54 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

One Pro, One Con at Each Position Group

By John GlennonJul 25, 2022 5:51 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) takes a moment in the end zone after the 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Bring Back Former Special Teams Star

By David BoclairJul 23, 2022 6:31 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) is helped off the field during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
GM Report

Three Placed on PUP List Ahead of Training Camp

By David BoclairJul 23, 2022 5:35 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) looks over the field during a Rookie Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Must the Titans Keep Three Quarterbacks This Season?

By David BoclairJul 23, 2022 11:37 AM EDT