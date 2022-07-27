A First-Rate First Day for the First-Round Pick

NASHVILLE – Just a couple plays into the Tennessee Titans’ first seven-on-seven drill of training camp, rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks got behind starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, looked over his right shoulder and then made a diving catch of a Ryan Tannehill bomb down the left sideline.

It was hardly the only impressive play of the day for Burks, but it illustrated as well as any the contrast between his offseason and the first day of camp.

Only six weeks ago, Burks was watching his teammates participate in minicamp, confined to an exercise bike because of asthma and conditioning issues.

“I was concerned at one point, just because I couldn’t even go,” Burks, the 18th overall pick of this year's draft, said. “It was getting to me then. (Coach Mike Vrabel) came and talked to me, just told me not to worry about it, just keep attacking it every day.”

Burks apparently did just that, as he took the field Wednesday weighing five or six fewer pounds than he did during the offseason. The former Arkansas star took part in every drill – unlike the offseason – when Burks was often forced to the locker room during practices.

“I feel a lot different,” Burks, who caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns at Arkansas last season. said. “I feel a lot healthier. It just makes me feel good that I can come out here and just play a role, be a part of the team.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder acknowledged he should have done more to address his asthma and conditioning issues following the NFL Draft.

“Yeah, that’s just being accountable, and I should have took a better attack on that,” Burks said. “Now that I am, you can tell a big difference.”

It was indeed a noticeable difference, evident not only on the early long throw from Tannehill, but on other completions as well.

Burks caught an out-and-back pass from Tannehill on the right sideline, beating cornerback Caleb Farley during a seven-on-seven drill. He also showed his athleticism in a team drill near the end of practice, working back toward scrambling quarterback Logan Woodside and going high in the air to bring down a pass.

His performance even merited the occasional fist bump from running back Derrick Henry.

“It means a lot, just knowing he’s seen what I’m doing, he’s liking it,” Burks said. “Just gaining that trust from him also is just a big step for me, just to keep doing it and gain more respect from everybody.”

After missing so much of his first offseason, one of Burks’ first challenges in training camp is to develop chemistry and trust with Tannehill. The veteran quarterback will be looking for new targets following the departure of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

One day won’t build that relationship, but it certainly served as a step in the right direction.

“It’s exciting to have him out there,” Tannehill said. “He’s got a long way to go, but making plays like (Burks did Wednesday) does a lot for building confidence for a quarterback, for myself, and just knowing what you’re going to get. If he wins consistently and makes plays like that for me down the field, then it gives you a lot of confidence to go in his direction.”

Another key for Burks, of course, is maintaining consistency.

He’s much more likely to be able to do it now that he’s got a handle on the asthma, which also bothered Burks at times during his first two seasons at Arkansas.

What has he done differently since minicamp?

“Conditioning, running, putting myself in situations where my asthma would flare up,” Burks said. “Just being able to push through it and be dominant … Just taking my inhaler before practice, after practice, just staying on top of everything.”

Burks may not have gotten off on the right foot with the Titans, but he appears to be on his way to taking advantage of a second opportunity.

“Accountability is huge, especially in this program,” Tannehill said. “It starts from the top and trickles its way down.

“Having that awareness of just knowing when it’s not perfect -- and when you did miss an opportunity -- being able to recognize that and try to rectify that as you move forward. It’s huge. I’m so proud of (Burks) and the way he’s come out this fall and off to a good start.”