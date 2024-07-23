Titans WR Named Surprise Cut Candidate
Every year there are 37 players cut from the 90-man training camp roster to the 53-man regular season roster. A former Tennessee Titans first-round pick was named as a potential player to be cut.
Pro Football Network's Dakota Randall mentioned 2022 No. 18 pick Treylon Burks as a player that could be in danger of not making the 2024 roster.
In only two seasons, Burks' most impressive one was his rookie year in which he recorded 33 receptions for 444 yards and a touchdown, and 47 rushing yards.
Titans fans expected more from him since his competition was Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
The following year the Titans added 3x All-Pro First Team, 2x Second Team, and 5x Pro-Bowler DeAndre Hopkins.
Fans hoped Burks would step up as WR2, but that couldn't have been further from reality. He caught 16 passes for 221 yards and no touchdowns.
The Titans have been searching for trade packages for Burks and have been unsuccessful but Randall believes he could be "outright released."
While that's certainly reasonable, the Titans added veteran receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and that could actually help Burks development. More veteran presence is always welcomed and now fans don't have high expectations for him.
If Burks can make the roster as a WR5 or even WR4, another 300-400 yard season won't be as disrespected. Getting his second career touchdown would also be great.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!