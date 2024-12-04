Titans WR Out for Year
The Tennessee Titans have been injured beyond belief this season, and they now have another entrant for injured reserve.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, third-year wide receiver Treylon Burks will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL.
Burks, 24, came to the Titans with high expectations after being the pick that was meant to replace star wideout A.J. Brown when he was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles.
This season, Burks had four catches for 34 yards in five appearances with the Titans. He hasn't been seen since Oct. 13 in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.
In his three years with the Titans, he has 53 grabs for 699 yards and a touchdown.
Given his limited contributions for the Titans, Burks is unlikely to have his fifth-year option picked up by the team. When he recovers from ACL surgery, Burks could very well be released, which would open up some cap space for the Titans.
Burks will watch from afar as the Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 for their AFC South rivalry game. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
