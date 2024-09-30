Titans, Raiders Named Emerging Trade Candidates
The Tennessee Titans may end up being a haven for teams looking to acquire pieces by the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, and there is one Titans player that will almost certainly be available: wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Burks has been nothing short of a bust since being selected by Tennessee in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and part of that could be due to his circumstances.
That means other teams could be interested in seeing if he needs a change of scenery, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine envisions the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential landing spot.
"Trading for Treylon Burks would give the Raiders an injection of young talent," Ballentine wrote. "Burks has not worked out in Tennessee since the Titans used a first-round pick to draft him, but he's only 24 years old. The physical traits that made him a first-round prospect are still there, but it might take a new situation to bring that potential out."
Burks' 2024 campaign was essentially over before it started after the Titans signed fellow receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency, moving Burks even further down the depth chart.
The 24-year-old has logged just two catches on six targets this season as his role in Music City continues to decrease.
Burks hauled in 33 receptions for 444 yards and a touchdown during his rookie campaign and then caught just 16 passes for 221 yards last season.
The University of Arkansas product is still very young and has ample time to grow, so it's entirely possible that a uniform change may jumpstart his career.
The Raiders have Davante Adams (who missed Week 4) and Jakobi Meyers as their top two wide outs, but they don't have much depth behind those two.
If any team is going to represent a viable destination for Burks, it could be Las Vegas.
