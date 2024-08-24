Titans RB Set for Homecoming vs. Saints
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is making a return home as the preseason comes to a close.
The Titans are visiting the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday to cap off the three-game preseason slate for both teams. It will mark a homecoming of sorts for Spears, a Ponchatoula, LA native and Tulane University alum.
"It's gonna be super loud, man, it's gonna be fun, though," Spears said while meeting with the media after practice Thursday, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. "I feel like my best experience when I've been in the dome (is) when they turn the lights off. I feel like that's so cool. Everybody get loud, you see the fire. It's gonna be a cool experience."
At a population of about 7,300, Spears’ hometown is about an hour northwest of New Orleans. The small-town kid showed off his big-time ability at Tulane before being a third-round pick by the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made his NFL regular-season debut last year in a 16-15 loss to the Saints inside the Superdome, a place he had become familiar with from his time with the Green Wave.
Spears admitted that he still hasn’t gotten used to those bright dome lights.
"Honestly, the first time I went to the Superdome is when we practiced. We practiced there all the time. We practice there and at the Saints facility when I was at Tulane," Spears said. "We practiced there all the time. The lights can get blinding sometime, but it's cool, though it's a good experience. But the first time I actually played there was last year."
The Titans starters are expected to play a few series against New Orleans, meaning Spears could be due for some solid action once Tony Pollard takes a seat.
Duirng his rookie year last season, Spears finished as the team's second-leading rusher behind Derrick Henry, posting 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed impressive ability as a receiver, as Spears had the third-most catches on the team (52) to go along with 385 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!