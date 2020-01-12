Titans Don't Think -- Or Play -- Like Underdogs

Playing the underdog is overrated.

That is the approach the approach of the Tennessee Titans, who pulled a second straight upset Saturday when the defeated the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in an AFC divisional playoff at M & T Bank Stadium.

“I try to spend the majority of my time preparing the team the best that I can,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think for those of us that have been around this league long enough, I think that’s kind of overrated — the underdog thing. It's pro football. Everybody gets paid. Everybody has a job to do.”

Baltimore was a 9.5-point favorite over the Titans, who scored the first 14 points and led for all but the first 11:24 of the contest. In fact, Tennessee’s advantage was 10 points or more for 40:30 of the contest’s 60 minutes.

A week earlier at New England, the Titans were 4.5-point underdogs but won by seven, 20-13. They trailed the Patriots by six at halftime but scored 14 unanswered points in the second half and advanced to this weekend.

“I just think you have to go out and play like you,” cornerback Logan Ryan said. “We believe we can win. I don’t think it’s arrogance. I just think its preparation. You have to go out and believe in yourself, or else you’ll go out and get blown out like the Ravens blew out everybody this season. We believed we could win from the first snap.”

Others still need to be convinced.

At kickoff of Sunday’s divisional playoff between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, oddsmakers already figured that whichever team won would be favored over Tennessee. The early lines had the Chiefs as 6.5-point favorites and the Texans as 1-point favorites against the Titans. Never mind that Tennessee was a combined 2-1 against those teams during the regular season.

Geography, of course, figures into betting lines and, regardless of who they play, the Titans will be on the road again next week.

“We knew we were going to get on a plane a couple of weeks ago, and as long as we kept winning, we are going to keep getting on that plane,” Vrabel said. “We’re going to continue to improve and not let complacency set in and not be excited about winning whatever this was. I know we’re playing in the AFC championship game, but we have to continue to improve. You heard me say the teams that do, they keep playing. And the ones that don’t, they make off-season plans.”

The odds were against them getting this far, but the Titans, who went 9-7 in the regular season and were the sixth seed in the six-team AFC playoff field, are not finished.

“I don’t think we worry about the noise,” running back Derrick Henry said. “It is just our approach and our mentality. Keep believing in each other. That’s how we approach each and every week.”