Titans Urged to Add Final Piece to Offense
In the past couple of seasons, the Tennessee Titans have retooled its offensive line by drafting left guard Peter Skoronski with the number 11 pick in the 2023 draft and picking left tackle J.C. Latham at slot 7 of the 2024 draft.
Pro Football Focus suggests the Titans should acquire some late free-agent talent to add some depth to the right side of the o-line.
"The Titans' offensive line has been in the repair shop for a few seasons. The team drafted Peter Skoronski in the first round in 2023 and followed it up by drafting JC Latham in the first round in 2024, completely overhauling the left side of their offensive line. The unit is in better shape with the addition of Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency, too, but the Titans could still use some tackle depth, and maybe even someone to push Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle."
A good offensive line should always be a focus for a team but should be among the top priorities if the team has a young quarterback. With the current roster constructions, the Titans need to
quickly find out if second-year quarterback Will Levis is the guy for the long-term plans.
Nicholas Petit-Frere was supposed to be the guy who anchored the right side of the line after being drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft but between injuries, and performance he has not lived up to that role.
Last year Petit-Frere played in just three games before suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. With the limited playing time, the right tackle was not off to the best start scoring a 35.5 grade on PFF.
In his 2022-23 rookie season Petit-Frere was able to play on the field and did show signs as a potential long-term option of being the Titans right tackle but still scored a 52.3 grade on PFF.
The right tackle market is very thin in the free-agent department but that doesn't mean the Titans can't bring someone in to challenge the third-year tackle. While these guys are predominantly left tackles, the Titans could still being in David Bakhtiari, Donovan Smith, and Duane Brown just to name a few.
Even if these players wouldn't make the team on week 1, it wouldn't be a bad thing to give Petit-Frere more competition heading into the season.
