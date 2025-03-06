Titans Urged to Avoid QB
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick where they could take one of four players. However, one is sticking out like a sore thumb.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the one prospect in consideration for the top pick that shouldn't be taken by the Titans at No. 1.
"The reality is Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are much safer prospects, and one is a quarterback. Throw in some decent potential veteran options who could serve as bridges at the very least and the fact the 2026 quarterback class could be fire, and it’s not worth using a primo pick on a quarterback like Sanders," Gagnon writes.
"This isn’t just about Deion, or a report that the Colorado product came across as "brash" and "arrogant" in team interviews at the combine, or his potential medical risks, or his potential "commitment issues."
There are also a lot of concerns about Sanders' performance on the field.
“Sanders takes too many hits because he tries to make a play and holds onto the ball,” Bleacher Report's Dame Parson writes.
“Those hits add up in the NFL and can create injuries for the most important person on the roster. Sanders must improve his anticipation; he tends to be a see-it, throw-it style quarterback. This is part of why he holds on to football, which increases his vulnerability. He is equipped with an NFL-caliber arm, but drifting backward in the pocket negatively impacts the velocity behind his passes.”
While Sanders is one of the top prospects in college football, he is considered in high regard due to the weak quarterback class. That doesn't mean that the Titans shouldn't take him No. 1, but there are potentially better options at the top of the draft.
