Titans Urged to Land Vikings QB
Throughout the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans have gone 0-3 and have looked rough doing it. Part of the reason for their poor play has been the turnover issues on display from second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Levis has thrown five interceptions and has lost three fumbles as well. His poor performance has led to fans calling for the Titans to consider alternative future options.
As a whole this season, he has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 579 yards and four touchdowns to go along with his turnover numbers mentioned above.
If Tennessee were to consider bringing in another quarterback, there is a name that they are being urged to consider.
Bleacher Report has suggested that the Titans should consider pursuing Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in 2025 NFL free agency.
"Maybe Will Levis proves he deserves another shot next season. Maybe he doesn't. Either way, the Titans should be prepared to at least add a veteran who could compete for the job. Sam Darnold is on pace to become the latest signal-caller to enjoy a post-hype breakout as a serviceable starter. If the Vikings want to transition to J.J. McCarthy next season, then Darnold could be a surprisingly in-demand free agent."
Darnold has been impressive to start the 2024 season. He has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 657 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Those numbers show just how dominant Darnold has been during his bounce-back season so far.
He has the luxury of throwing the football to Justin Jefferson. Even without Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson on the field, he has found a way to be very productive. Aaron Jones has been a great addition for the Vikings on the ground, but also as a receiver out of the backfield.
At 27 years old, Darnold is still young enough to be a long-term quarterback option. He's someone Tennessee would have to consider if they're looking to make a quarterback change.
