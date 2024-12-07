Titans Urged to Make Key Treylon Burks Decision
The Tennessee Titans will now officially be without wide receiver Treylon Burks for the remainder of the year, as he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.
It's just the latest blow in what has been a very disappointing career for Burks, who was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Burks still has another year left on his deal before Tennessee can exercise his 2026 option (which seems unlikely), but what will the Titans do with him in the meantime?
The general consensus is that Tennessee will ultimately part ways with Burks, but Sam Phalen of A to Z Sports thinks it's important that the Titans handle the situation in a classy manner.
While Phalen thinks that releasing Burks and allowing him to sign elsewhere is a potential solution, he also thinks there is a possibility of Tennessee keeping him on the roster.
"And if you determine that Burks won't be healthy enough to play football in 2025, you stash him on PUP or season-ending IR while keeping him within the organization to offer him support," Phalen wrote. "The resources for recovery and the community provided by a locker room environment can go a long way in tough times. I'd like to see the Titans stand by Burks through his injury and I have no doubt that they will."
Burks played in just five games this season, logging four catches for 34 yards.
The 24-year-old appeared in 11 contests during his rookie campaign, catching 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown. He then snared 16 balls for 221 yards in his sophomore year.
We'll see what the Titans decide to do with Burks in the coming months, but it stands to reason that the University of Arkansas product has played his final down in Music City.
