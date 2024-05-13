Titans Urged to Sign Former Rams CB
The Tennessee Titans have had a transformative offseason, especially at the cornerback position.
The team traded for L'Jarius Sneed, who just won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and signed Chidobe Awuzie, who came over from the Cincinnati Bengals along with new head coach Brian Callahan. But the team may not be done adding to the position.
Bleacher Report suggests that the Titans should sign veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who still remains a free agent.
"Sneed gives them a certain edge and physicality on the outside that should set the tone for the secondary. Ahkello Witherspoon is one of the few available free agents who can play in that same vein," Bleacher Report writes. "Sneed and Awuzie are a good starting duo, but Witherspoon would give them another good player at a position where depth is usually critical.
Witherspoon, 29, started all 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season in a bounce-back year. He recorded a career-best 52 tackles with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. This came after two injury-filled seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four up-and-down years with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon was the director of player personnel when the team drafted Witherspoon, so there is some familiarity there if he were to sign with Tennessee.
