Titans Urged to Trade Starting Defender to 49ers
Heading into Week 6 NFL action, the Tennessee Titans are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on. Many believe that they could end up being active ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
The biggest name that has been talked about as a potential trade chip is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He has been talked about heavily as a potential trade target for quite a few teams around the NFL.
Another name is starting to come up as a candidate to be moved. That player is defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
CBS Sports has suggested a trade that would send Joseph-Day to the San Francisco 49ers.
"The Titans probably don't want to break up their stingy defense, but can they afford to let trade chips sit around? Down Javon Hargrave, the 49ers might be willing to reunite with their 2023 reserve."
Joseph-Day has been a key piece of the Titans' defense so far this season. In four games, he has totaled 12 tackles, two sacks, and a defended pass.
At 29 years old, Tennessee could be open to moving him. He's a quality defensive tackle, but he may not fit with the team long-term. Moving him to a team like the 49ers for value could be a very wise decision.
What kind of assets could the Titans end up getting in return? Potentially, they could ask for a fifth-round pick. If a team is desperate enough, they may be able to get a fourth-round pick for him.
If that is indeed the price tag that a team would pay, Tennessee should make the move. They could add a talented young piece with a pick if they make the right selection.
All of that being said, there are quite a few players the Titans could move for the right price. They're not a contender this season, which makes moving on from veteran players make sense.
Joseph-Day could end up being one of those players that are discussed in trade talks before the deadline.
