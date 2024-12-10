Titans QB Frustrated After Loss
At times this season for the Tennessee Titans, it feels like they take three steps back after moving forward.
That appeared to be the case again in Week 14 when the Titans lost at home to the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars in a 10-6 affair.
The Titans failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season, which frustrated quarterback Will Levis.
"We as an offense, we felt like we were getting everything we wanted with them. We were moving the ball and just getting stalled on third downs versus some good defense and they played some sticky coverage and was able to match our guys pretty well. But to not score a touchdown in a game where we felt like we were able to move the ball at least the whole game is frustrating," Levis said postgame.
The Titans had a few chances at scoring touchdowns, including late in the fourth quarter to take a lead. However, the Jaguars defense came up with a stop in the red zone that sealed the Titans' fate.
The loss officially eliminated the Titans from contending for a playoff berth, but Levis still looks to give the same kind of energy to the final four games as he has for the first 13.
"Just being the same person. Not trying to bring any sort of panic or on the flip side, don't try to be too positive about everything—everyone's got to know about what we got to get done and get fixed to get this ship sailing in the right direction. So, I'm just going to do my job to lead by example and do what I can to lean into guys to get the same out of them," Levis said.
The Titans return to the field in Week 15 to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
