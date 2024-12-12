Titans QB Must Prove Himself
The Tennessee Titans are figuring out their quarterback situation for the 2025 campaign, and Will Levis should be part of the team's plans.
The question still remains, is Levis the starter or will someone unseat him?
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes Levis will have some competition coming in during the offseason.
"The 2023 second-rounder is now dealing with a shoulder injury for the second time this year, and there's not much to get excited about at this point," Gagnon writes.
"The Titans may not be writing him off yet, but the 25-year-old has simply been too erratic and the lows have clearly outweighed the highs. It's hard to imagine him entering next summer in a cemented starting role, and there's a good chance he's only positioned to compete for a job like that if Tennessee gives him one more shot."
Levis has not done enough to lose the job, but he also hasn't claimed it yet. Perhaps things will change in the final four weeks, but he still has yet to do enough to win it.
Levis has won just one game this season where he played from start to finish, a Week 12 win against the Houston Texans.
The question remains as to how the Titans will challenge Levis in the offseason. Will they choose to bring in a veteran like Gardner Minshew or keep Mason Rudolph and run things back from this year?
Could they bring in someone more established like Sam Darnold, who has a good chance to unseat Levis as the starter? Or could the Titans draft a rookie who they believe gives them a better path on the future?
Either way, Levis' seat as the starting quarterback will be heating up during the offseason.
Levis and the Titans face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
