Titans QB Returns As Full Practice Participant
The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
Heading into this week's game, there have been questions about the quarterback situation. Mason Rudolph has been starting in Will Levis' absence, but fans have been hoping to see the second-year quarterback get back on the field.
Thankfully, it sounds like Levis might be able to make his return this week.
According to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Levis was a full participant in practice today. That is a big sign that he might be able to play in this week's game.
Levis came into the season expected to be the team's long-term franchise quarterback. There was a lot of excitement within the Titans' fan base that he would take a big leap forward.
Unfortunately, that has not ended up being the case.
So far this season, Levis has struggled in a big way. He has not looked anything close to being a franchise quarterback for Tennessee.
In the five games he has played in this season, the 25-year-old quarterback has completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also picked up 106 yards on the ground.
Not only does Levis need to get back on the field to try and help his team win, he will also be playing for his future. At this point in time, there is a lot of speculation that the Titans could look into another quarterback option during the offseason.
Throughout the rest of the season, Tennessee needs to see something from Levis. If he's unable to pick up his level of play, the Titans might very well have to consider making a move at quarterback.
All of that being said, it sure sounds like Levis could play this week. We'll have to wait for confirmation of that, but it seems to be very possible right now.
