Titans' Will Levis Showing Glimpses of Hall of Famer
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is playing with wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the first time after the team signed the wideout to a four-year deal this offseason.
Ridley, 29, was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons back in 2018, and he was catching passes from future Hall-of-Famer Matt Ryan to begin his career. Playing with a veteran like Ryan and a near-rookie like Levis are two very different things on paper, but Ridley says there's some similarities between the two.
"Will is doing everything (right)," Ridley told the team's website. "I played with Matt Ryan (in Atlanta), and Will is doing the same thing he did. He is ready to work, and he is not satisfied. He wants it to be good, and we're going to work to get better, so when the games come, we'll be good."
It isn't the mechanics or the style of play that connects Levis and Ryan, according to Ridley. Instead, it's the process and the mindset, and that is significant. Knowing that Levis reminds Ridley of a veteran in Ryan, who had already made a Super Bowl and won an MVP by the time he got to Atlanta, should prove to the Titans and their fans that they have the right quarterback in place.
Of course, Levis is going to need to get results, but he cannot get that at this point in the year. Instead, it's about the process in order to prepare the team to put them in position to get the desired results later on in the year. Levis will have to execute and lead the team through the season, but the work and process he is going through now during training camp is exactly what the second-year pro should be doing.
If he can continue to go along this path and the results can come, it looks like he could have a very successful career in the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!