Titans' Will Levis Struggles in Joint Practice vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans held their second and final joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks in Nashville on Thursday as the two teams prepare for Saturday's preseason game at Nissan Stadium.
It was reportedly a practice to forget for Titans quarterback Will Levis, who isn't expected to play in Saturday's contest with Malik Willis set to get the start.
According to Titans.com reporter Jim Wyatt, Levis struggled against coach Mike Macdonald's Seahawks defense on Thursday, as he tossed a pair of interceptions.
"Titans quarterback Will Levis didn't have a great day – he threw a pair of interceptions, including one on the very first play of the two-minute period," Wyatt wrote. "Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon jumped in front of receiver Mason Kinsey to make the interception, and the Seattle sideline went crazy. Earlier in practice, Levis was picked off in a 7-on-7 red zone period."
Levis got the start in the preseason-opening 17-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers and performed well, leading two first-half touchdown drives that set the tone for the remainder of the game. However, despite scoring on a one-yard quarterback sneak in the first quarter, Levis's decision-making was questioned after he embraced hard contact at the goal line on the play prior.
Titans fans likely held their collective breath after seeing their starting QB take a shot to the upper body in the preseason, but he walked off fine. Levis finished the game having gone 4 of 5 passing for 35 yards and the rushing touchdown.
While starting all nine games he appeared in as a rookie last season, Levis went 149 of 255 passing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions. Despite using his legs a ton during his junior year with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021 when he ran for nine touchdowns, Levis didn't have much room to run last season, as he finished with just 25 carries for 57 yards and one score.
The Titans and Seahawks will kick off Saturday from Nashville at 7 p.m. ET.
