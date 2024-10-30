Titans QB Will Levis Takes Step Toward Return
The Tennessee Titans are beginning to prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, and they could be seeing the return of second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Levis, 25, has missed the past two games while nursing a shoulder injury. During that time, Levis did not throw in hopes that rest would allow the injury to heal. However, that wasn't the case for the first practice of the week.
"Titans QB Will Levis threw today unlike previous weeks," ESPN insider Turron Davenport tweeted. "Make of it what you will, but he was at the head of the line when the QBs were up to throw."
While this doesn't guarantee that Levis will be available for Sunday, it is a sign of progress that he is moving in the right direction.
Coach Brian Callahan spoke about Levis and the possibility of his return in his press conference ahead of practice.
"We'll try to get a feel for where he's at after some rest, see how he feels throwing the ball, see how it looks," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "The more important part for Will right now is going to be not just today, but Thursday, Friday, days consecutive, throwing to see how that goes. If he's feeling good and feeling up to it, we'll ramp (his throwing) up and see where he's at."
The Titans will evaluate Levis and see how he is feeling today before likely throwing again at practice on Thursday and Friday. If Levis is good to go after all of that work, there is a good chance that he will take back his spot under center and return for the Titans when they face off against the Patriots in Week 9.
