Titans Foiled by Their Own Winning Formula

NASHVILLE – It’s called showmanship.

You always want to leave on a high note, and for the better part of the last two months the Tennessee Titans had done that. Game after game they were the better team in the fourth quarter and often that allowed them to exit the stage as winners.

Sunday at Nissan Stadium, it was the Houston Texans that stole the show.

“They won the game in the fourth quarter,” Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “Give them all the credit. Those situations that we had be winning in the fourth quarter, we did not. And they did. So, give them all the credit.”

At first, it looked as if the Titans would stick to the script.

A.J. Brown’s 5-yard touchdown reception 1:25 into the fourth tied the game 14-14 and set the stage for another big finish.

Tennessee punctuated its 14-point victory over Indianapolis on Dec. 1 by outscoring the Colts 14-0 in the fourth. The three-point victory over Kansas City on Nov. 10 (35-32) was the product of a five-point edge in the final quarter (15-10). The Titans outscored Tampa Bay 7-0 over the final 15 minutes and won by four (27-23) the L.A. Chargers by three (13-10) in a 23-20 triumph.

Half of their eight victories thus far came in games they trailed or were tied after three quarters. The last time they won four when tied or trailing at the start of the fourth was 2009. Then, however, all four victories were in games that were even with 15 minutes to play. This season the Titans have come from behind twice.

In this case, the Titans actually outscored Houston over the final 15 minutes as well by a count of 14-10. Following Brown’s touchdown, though, the Texans scored on each of their next two possessions – a touchdown and a field goal – and forced Tennessee into desperation mode. Dion Lewis’ touchdown catch with 2:04 to play cut the margin to three but did not leave enough time to do much of anything following an unsuccessful onside kick.

“They have some really good players, and unfortunately when it was 14-14, we allowed the long drive for the touchdown,” Vrabel said. “We did battle back. Our offense did battle back and scored, an excellent two-minute drive with three and a half minutes left. … We just didn’t have enough time once we scored to kick it deep.”

Both offenses had nine first downs in the final period and Houston’s outgained Tennessee’s by a slight margin, 158-149. The difference was that the Texans controlled the pace and held the ball for 10:08 of the contests final 15 minutes while the Titans pressed to try to catch up.

“We never doubted ourselves,” linebacker Jayon Brown said following the game. “We thought we were in it to the very end until the clock hit zero. … In this league, when it’s late-season games like this, the margin of error is really, really thin. So we know that, and Houston took advantage of that.”

And took a page right out of the Titans’ script.