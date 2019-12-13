Friday Injury Report: Four Don't Practice; Three Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans on Friday ruled out three players for Sunday’s AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Adoreé Jackson and special teamer Daren Bates will be sidelined due to injuries sustained in the Dec. 1 victory at Indianapolis. All three missed last Sunday’s victory at Oakland as well. None of the three practiced Friday.

Running back Derrick Henry also sat out a third straight workout. He, however, was listed as questionable. Henry has been unequivocal in his belief that he “will be ready” for Sunday.

Friday’s injury report included one new name. Inside linebacker Jayon Brown was a limited participant in the day’s workout because of a hip issue. Brown has missed two games this season because of a groin injury.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro, who sustained a concussion against the Raiders, was a full participant for the second straight day but was listed as questionable because he has not been released from the league’s concussion protocol.

“Still waiting to hear back on some things,” coach Mike Vrabel said of Vaccaro.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

Out: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

Questionable: Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); and Kenny Vaccaro, S (concussion).

Others

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: Jayon Brown (hip).

Full participation: Jurrell Casey, DT (knee); Ben Jones, C (thumb); and LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle).

HOUSTON

Sunday status

Out: None.

Questionable: Will Fuller, WR (hamstring); Taiwan Jones, RB (hamstring) and Brennan Scarlett, OLB (Achilles).

Others

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Chris Clark, T (hip); Gareon Conley, CB (hip); and Carlos Watkins, DE (hamstring).-30-