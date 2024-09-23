Three Future Replacements for Titans' Will Levis
Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans have started off the 2024 NFL season on a brutal note. After losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, they are now 0-3 on the year and have looked horrible.
As for Levis, the second-year quarterback has had a major turnover problem. He has thrown five interceptions and has lost three fumbles. Recording eight turnovers in just three games is not ideal.
Outside of those numbers, Levis has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 579 yards and four touchdowns.
While there is still plenty of time to turn things around, there is some buzz that the Titans should consider looking at other quarterback options if he can't get back on track.
With that being said, let's take a look at three potential quarterbacks who could be replacements for Levis if the young signal caller can't get his season back on track.
3. Sam Darnold
Darnold has gotten off to a fast start in 2024 and is set to hit free agency next offseason. In the three games that he has played this season, he has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 657 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.
At just 27 years old and turning 28 next June, Darnold could be an intriguing fit. He would be a win-now option for Tennessee if they choose to go that route.
2. Quinn Ewers
Signing or trading for a veteran quarterback would be one option, but another could be dipping into the 2025 NFL Draft. If the season continues as it has been going, the Titans will have an opportunity to land one of the top quarterback options in the draft class.
Ewers would be a solid addition for Tennessee. He has played in three games this year in college, racking up 691 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. In addition to those numbers, he has completed 73.4 percent of his passes.
If they want to go with another rookie, Ewers could make a lot of sense.
1. Shedeur Sanders
Finally, there has been a lot of speculation about the Titans being a landing spot for Sanders. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders has showed off elite arm potential during his college career.
In 2024, Sanders has thrown for 1,340 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions in four games, while completing 67.9 percent of his passes. He has displayed elite arm talent and playmaking ability.
For Tennessee, he would offer a very dynamic option to replace Levis. He comes with some risks, including questions about his maturity and leadership, but if he can figure those things out he has the talent and potential to become an NFL superstar.
