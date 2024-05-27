Three Titans Offensive Players to Watch This Season
NASHVILLE — It's beginning to look a lot like football season. Yes, it's still three months until the Tennessee Titans' season-opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field. However, the Titans are actively engaged in organized team activities (OTAs), and certain players are starting to stand out and are ready to elevate their game.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon has made some significant moves in the free agent market, bringing in players who are not just expected to make a real difference, but also to bring a new wave of potential to the team. With many returning players also eager to prove themselves under the guidance of first-year coach Brian Callahan, there's a sense of hope and anticipation for the upcoming season.
Let's take a look at some players poised to have great seasons in 2024 for the Titans.
Tyjae Spears
Last season, Spears showcased his versatility and agility on the field. He rushed for an impressive 453 yards and scored two touchdowns. Additionally, he demonstrated his prowess in receiving, catching 52 passes for 385 yards and one touchdown.
With the departure of Derrick Henry, who was known for his high number of carries per game, the Titans are looking to shift their strategy. They plan to distribute the carries more evenly, with former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Spears leading the backfield.
Titans running back coach Randy Jordan had lofty praise for Spears during rookie minicamp three weeks ago.
During a recent interview, Titans running back coach Randy Jordan couldn't help but praise Spears. He said, "First of all, that boy has more energy, man. He wears me out in terms of just his excitement for the game and the energy he brings. He's one you want to plug into each and every day, and you need guys like that on your team. But his specific skill set, he's extremely explosive with the ball in his hands."
"He can catch it, he can run it. And, he'll put his face in the fan in terms of blocking for the quarterback, too, and that's a thing I'm excited about because sometimes guys don't want to do that. But he's a willing participant."
Treylon Burks
If you have been following the Titans for a while, you have likely heard about the narrative surrounding Burks and his failure to meet the expectations of being a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Burks has struggled to perform due to recurring injuries. In 2022, he missed six games because of a knee injury, and then another six games in 2023 due to a concussion. As a result, his performance has suffered, with only 16 catches for 221 yards.
Callahan believes Burks having a healthy offseason will pay dividends during the season.
"That's always valuable when the guys are healthy. They get a chance to really lean into the work," Callahan said. "They can really improve. It's hard sometimes when you're injured to learn and then not be able to do. And so, being healthy allows you to take all the things that we talk about and be able to go on the grass and execute it. So, that part's a huge advantage. So guys, when you get an offseason where you're healthy, you can really make strides and really improve. And I think we'll see that."
Josh Whyle
Under the leadership of coach Callahan, the Titans are looking to increase their passing game. This shift in strategy could open up more opportunities for second-year tight end Josh Whyle, who has shown great potential in his previous performances.
Whyle was a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati. He struggled with injuries and missed the last five games of the season. He posted nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown during his rookie year.
Callahan expressed belief that Whyle is set for big season.
"Josh (Whyle) has really put together a nice first offseason really as a pro. Obviously your first year coming in as a rookie is hard, Callahan told reporters last week. "Tight end’s a hard position to contribute to immediately. It takes some time. There's a lot of nuance. There's pass game, there's run game. There's a lot to it.
"He's really done a nice job taking that step and growth in the second year. He's big, he's got a large catch radius and he can run. And so, those guys are fun tools to have, and if he keeps progressing. I'm really excited about what he can bring for us. He's done a really nice job."
