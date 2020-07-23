AllTitans
Countdown to Kickoff: 53 Days

David Boclair

When they drafted him in the first round four years ago, the Tennessee Titans probably did not think that Adoreé Jackson could do it all.

Undoubtedly, though, they thought he could do a lot. And he has.

In addition to the fact that he has been a three-year starter on defense, Jackson also has returned 53 punts.

In 21 the seasons from 1999 through 2019, only three Titans have produced more punt returns. Derrick Mason (138) was a specialist for three full seasons before he became a central figure on offense as well. Marc Mariani (102) was a return specialist for his entire career. Adam “Pacman” Jones (63), like Jackson, was a first-round pick, a starting cornerback and return man, but he lasted just two seasons in Tennessee.

Among the franchise’s top 20 in punt returns during the Titans era, only Mason had more starts on offense or defense than Jackson, whose longest return to date is 46 yards, in the second game of his career. His best season average was 9.3 set in 2018.

Jackson, of course, would have even more punt returns by now had he not lost the job early last season due to multiple mishandles and flawed decisions that began during the preseason. He notched three in the first three weeks and then did not get his hands on another the rest of the season.

Slot receiver Adam Humphries filled the role for the majority of the remaining games and ultimately delivered more than half (12 of 22) of the team’s total punt returns. Humphries’ 6.5-yard average, however, was the worst in 15 years by the Titans’ leader in that category.

There is, of course, time for Jackson to expand his punt return résumé. With the team’s decision to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, he is signed through 2021. Whether or not the Titans will give him the opportunity remains to be seen.

Where Should Fantasy Football Owners Expect to Draft A.J. Brown?

Titans wide receiver was one of the NFL's most productive players at his position over the final six weeks of 2019.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 54 Days

There are 54 different players in the Titans era who have forced two or more fumbles.

David Boclair

Third-Round Draft Choice Signs Contract

Running back Darrynton Evans becomes the fourth of this year's six Titans picks to complete negotiations.

David Boclair

No Preseason Football

David Boclair

New Advanced Stat Makes Henry's 2019 Season Look Even Better

The NFL rushing champion also led the league expected yards per carry, which officially will be added to the Next Gen Stats in 2020.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 55 Days

Of the three wide receivers the Titans drafted in 2005, Roydell Williams had the best season when he caught 55 passes in 2007.

David Boclair

Preseason All-AFC South Team

With eight selections, the Titans topped their three division rivals in vote by reporters who cover the AFC South teams for the SI.com network.

David Boclair

Daily COVID Testing During Training Camp

David Boclair

One Coach Doubts Season Will Start on Time

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 56 Days

Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill were sacked 56 times in 2019, one of the highest totals among all NFL teams.

David Boclair