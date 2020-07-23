Countdown to Kickoff: 53 Days

When they drafted him in the first round four years ago, the Tennessee Titans probably did not think that Adoreé Jackson could do it all.

Undoubtedly, though, they thought he could do a lot. And he has.

In addition to the fact that he has been a three-year starter on defense, Jackson also has returned 53 punts.

In 21 the seasons from 1999 through 2019, only three Titans have produced more punt returns. Derrick Mason (138) was a specialist for three full seasons before he became a central figure on offense as well. Marc Mariani (102) was a return specialist for his entire career. Adam “Pacman” Jones (63), like Jackson, was a first-round pick, a starting cornerback and return man, but he lasted just two seasons in Tennessee.

Among the franchise’s top 20 in punt returns during the Titans era, only Mason had more starts on offense or defense than Jackson, whose longest return to date is 46 yards, in the second game of his career. His best season average was 9.3 set in 2018.

Jackson, of course, would have even more punt returns by now had he not lost the job early last season due to multiple mishandles and flawed decisions that began during the preseason. He notched three in the first three weeks and then did not get his hands on another the rest of the season.

Slot receiver Adam Humphries filled the role for the majority of the remaining games and ultimately delivered more than half (12 of 22) of the team’s total punt returns. Humphries’ 6.5-yard average, however, was the worst in 15 years by the Titans’ leader in that category.

There is, of course, time for Jackson to expand his punt return résumé. With the team’s decision to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, he is signed through 2021. Whether or not the Titans will give him the opportunity remains to be seen.