Man In Middle of O-Line is Titans' Most Underrated

David Boclair

More attention than usual was paid to the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line last season.

There was talk about left tackle, where Taylor Lewan served a four-game suspension to start the year. There was scrutiny of left guard Rodger Saffold, a high-priced free agent who admittedly struggled at times. There was interest paid to right guard, where rookie Nate Davis finally became the starter in Week 5. And there was discussion about the future at right tackle, given that Jack Conklin was in a contract year.

Then there was center, where Ben Jones did not generate much chatter at all. All he did was start 15 of the 16 games, play 93 percent of the offensive snaps and figure prominently in Derrick Henry’s rushing title.

It is that sort of do-your-job-quietly approach that made Jones the Titans’ most underrated player in the eyes of SI.com staff writer Conor Orr, who named one such performer for each AFC team Friday.

Here is what Orr said about Jones:

Anyone with a mechanical understanding of the Titans’ offense understands how difficult it is on the interior lineman to block the scheme effectively. Last year, Jones did it better than almost anyone. Jones has only missed one game in his career, and in 2019 he was graded Pro Football Focus’s second-best center. NFL GSIS stats show that the Titans ranked fifth in the league in runs straight up the gut, averaging almost nine yards per carry. Also, the gaps immediately to Jones’s right and left fared pretty well too.

Jones, who never has been to the Pro Bowl, has been the Titans’ starting center for four years. Three times in those four seasons Tennessee finished among the NFL’s top 10 in rushing offense, including last year when it was third. Henry led the NFL in rushing with 1,540 yards in 2019. DeMarco Murray topped the AFC (he was third overall) with 1,287 yards in 2016.

In that regard, Jones’ value to the offense is obvious – provided you take the time to notice.

