Countdown to Kickoff: 88 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 88 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 88 figures into the team’s history.

There is no better way to understand how dismal things were during the Ken Whisenhunt era than to look at punter Brett Kern.

In 2014, Whisenhunt’s only full season as the Tennessee Titans head coach, Kern punted a career-high 88 times. In 2015, during which Whisenhunt was fired after seven games, Kern matched that number.

In both cases, he racked up more than 4,000 yards in punts, a number he has not reached any other time in his career. The Titans ranked 30th in scoring offense in 2014 and 28th the next season as the offense rolled through four different starting quarterbacks and repeatedly called on Kern to do his thing. The offense finished no better than 25th in time of possession in either of those two years.

The only season during the Titans era (1999-present) that a punter put in more work was when Craig Hentrich punted 90 times in 1999, which – oddly – was arguably the best season in franchise history. That was, of course, was when the Titans went 13-3 and ultimately played in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Conversely, Tennessee tied for the NFL’s worst record in 2014 (2-14) and again in 2015 (3-13).

Kern’s many kicks during those seasons did at least have a positive impact. After all, practice makes perfect – and he got a lot of work in game situations.

Since then he has made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons (2017-19) and was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time (2019).