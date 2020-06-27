New CEO Predicts 'A Really Special Decade'

Largely due to the coronavirus, the 2020s have been unusual for everyone thus far.

A rough beginning doesn’t always signal what’s to come, though. For the Tennessee Titans and their fans, this decade has potential to be extraordinary.

Burke Nihill, who the Titans named president and CEO in May, envisions just that.

“I would say buckle up,” Nihill said on Titans All Access. “I think the 2020s are setting up to be a really special decade to be a Titans fan.”

On and off the field, he said, there are plenty of reasons for fans to be optimistic.

In 2019, Nashville hosted the NFL Draft, which Nihill and many others have declared the best draft in the league’s history. The three-day event brought 600,000 fans and a record-setting $132.8 million in visitor revenue to the Music City. It was such a hit, it could be on its way back to the city in either 2024 or 2025.

To follow that, the Titans established an exciting brand of football last season and put the rest of the league on notice to start the decade. Running back Derrick Henry led the league in rushing with 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a career resurgence after he replaced Marcus Mariota in Week 7. The defense made timely stops, especially down the stretch of the season.

That all led to a surprising run to the AFC Championship game after the Titans squeaked into the playoffs at 9-7. That run included road victories against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

“I think that was just a preview of what’s to come,” Nihill said. “[Controlling owner] Amy Adams Strunk has a really big vision for this organization. She has really high expectations for this organization.

“The last four or five years, you’ve seen this momentum growing. It’s produced great football teams and great moments for Titans fans. The next several years, it’s going to continue to grow. It’s going to be a great time to be a Titans fan.”