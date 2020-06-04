Coaches Given OK To Return To Offices

NASHVILLE – Keeping his distance has allowed Arthur Smith to get around.

The Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator said this week that he and his fellow staff members – just like their counterparts across the NFL – have done what they could to make the best of things while team facilities have been closed or – more recently – open to select employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, that has meant meetings via videoconferences

“Zoom, the flexibility … it’s allowed us to jump around into multiple rooms,” Smith said Wednesday. “… It’s been great being able to jump in, talk to guys, being in different people’s meetings. We’ve got a great staff. These guys have done an awesome job with these meetings. That part has been good.

“I feel like I’ve been able to reach more by moving around.”

Before long, he will have to physically move around if he wants to see and be seen. At least when it comes to his interactions with other members of the coaching staff.

NFL coaches are permitted to return to their offices beginning Friday, according to a memo from commissioner Roger Goodell that was sent to all 32 teams Thursday. In what is considered the “next phase of reopening facilities,” up to 100 employees, subject to “state and local regulation,” will be allowed in team facilities at any one time. Coaches will count against that number.

The Titans have not said whether their coaches will be on site Friday or if they would wait until a later date to get together.

Players are still prohibited from the buildings and from taking part in any organized activities. But the time is coming. Earlier this week, the league informed teams that they should conduct training camps at their primary facilities this summer.

For now, though, the virtual meetings will continue.

“It’s almost no different than a meeting room once we get into it and get going,” Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen said. “I’m hounding (the players). They’re hounding me. They’re joking back and forth. Then, when it’s time to learn they’re focused and locked in.

“I think this is all kind of part of the teaching and learning environment.”

Earlier this week, teams were allowed to re-open ticket offices, retail shops and other related aspects of their operations.

“It has been difficult because I haven’t met the players in person yet,” inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett, one of the new staff members, said. “I’ve been on Zoom with them every day, which is much better than I thought it would be. I think it’s been really good the way the players have been receptive, and the coaches.

“… It’s a strange year, but I think over the years you kind of see it all. You’ve been around long enough, you’ve seen 9/11, you’ve kind of seen everything. (Hurricane) Katrina, it’s endless. But this is one of the weirder ones, that’s for sure.”