Countdown to Kickoff: 81 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 81 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 81 figures into the team’s history.

For a long time, Jeff Fisher was the only coach Tennessee Titans fans knew.

That all changed following his departure at the end of the 2010 season. Since then, the franchise has gone through four different head coaches in nine years, and those four combined to lose 81 games, an average of nine per season. That is only one fewer than Fisher lost in the first 12 seasons of the Titans era (1999-present).

Mike Munchak is responsible for more defeats than the others, but he also coached more games than any of the other three. Munchak was the one who replaced Fisher in 2011 and went 22-26 in three seasons.

Ken Whisenhunt (pictured) was 3-20 (a .130 winning percentage) in fewer than two seasons, Mike Mularkey was 20-21 in two-plus seasons, which included the final nine games of 2015 after Whisenhunt was fired. Mike Vrabel has gone 18-14 over the last two seasons.

Munchak, Mularkey and Vrabel all won nine games in a season at least one. None of them has led the team to 10 or more victories. Mularkey and Vrabel each took Tennessee to the postseason once and both won their playoff opener.

Under Fisher, Tennessee won 10 games or more six times between 1999 and 2008. Half of those six ended with 13-3 records.

Officially, Fisher’s departure was a “mutual decision.” Both sides (and many fans) agreed it was time for a change.

For the franchise, it was not necessarily a change for the better.

