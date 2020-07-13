AllTitans
Former Titans RB Part of Prospective MLB Ownership Group

David Boclair

Former Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is part of a group flush with star power that has bid to purchase a Major League Baseball franchise, the New York Mets.

Murray has joined Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and others in the effort led by former MLB player Alex Rodriguez his significant other, entertainer Jennifer Lopez. The group already has submitted a bid of $1.7 million, according to an ESPN report.

"Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it's pretty cool," Urlacher told ESPN. "It's especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You've got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It's great to be in a group with them."

Murray retired in 2018 after two seasons with the Titans.

He led the AFC in rushing with 1,287 yards and made his third career Pro Bowl appearance in his first season with Tennessee (2016). Injuries limited him to a career-low 659 yards in 15 games in 2017.

Before that he spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2011-14) and one with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015). He is 62nd on the NFL’s career rushing list with 7,174 yards.

The Titans released him in March 2018 and four months later he formally announced his retirement. Following a brief stint as a broadcaster he became a college football coach and currently is the running backs coach at the University of Oklahoma, where he played college football.

According to OverTheCap.com, he earned $25,573,969 during his NFL career, more than half of which came during his two seasons with Tennessee.

