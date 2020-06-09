Henry Was First-Rate on First Down in 2019

Any discussion of Derrick Henry’s value – theoretical or in contract terms – is certain to include his limited contributions on third down.

It is a facet of his performance that is impossible to ignore.

Consider that the Tennessee Titans running back set a career-high in 2019 when he logged 589 snaps, which was 59 percent of the offense’s total. Compare that with the likes of Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (1,039 snaps, 93 percent), Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (937 snaps, 84 percent) or Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (715 snaps, 69 percent) and it is clear that Henry could get a lot more work if he was involved in passing situations.

The truth is the NFL’s 2019 rushing champion simply is much more useful on first and second downs. However, what he does on those downs – particularly first down – makes up for some of what he misses when he is not on the field is passing situations.

Henry’s performance last season earned him a spot on NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund’s All-Analytics Team, which she revealed late last week.

Frelund noted there is “a lot of value in earning a new first down on first down,” and the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner led the NFL with 31 first downs rushing on first-down plays. Henry had 195 carries on first down, which means 15.9 percent of them immediately moved the chains.

Similarly, nine of his 16 rushing touchdowns came on first-down snaps. That was second in the NFL.

“Those guys were rolling upfront and (Henry) was rolling,” offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said recently. “Really excited about the line and the familiarity with most of those guys coming back. We’ll see where it goes from there. But we feel good about the run game. Just hopefully [we can] continue to build off of that.”

The Titans used a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on running back Darrynton Evans. The expectation is that the Appalachian State product would replace Dion Lewis as the third-down back.

Henry, therefore, will have to continue to make the most of the opportunities he gets – and those will be on first and second down.

“We’ll see how the season evolves for him, see what happens with the other running back spot, whoever emerges or how our guys divvy up the carries,” Smith said. “But Derrick, he’s done a great job the last two years especially down the stretch. But we’ll have to see how it evolves during the season.”