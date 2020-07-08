Countdown to Kickoff: 68 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 69 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 69 figures into the team’s recent history.

The Tennessee Titans have not always been championship contenders. More often than not, though, they have been in the mix to win their division.

Since the start of the 1999 season, they have lost 68 division games. That is two fewer than the number of victories they have against the teams they play every season.

The losses have added up in recent years, though. Tennessee has had a winning division record just once in the last decade. That was 2017, when it went 5-1 and snapped an eight-year playoff drought. Three other times, including the first two seasons under current coach Mike Vrabel, the division record was 3-3.

It was not always that way.

The Titans went 20-10 in the final three years of the AFC Central (1999-01), which was tied with Baltimore for the best record over that span. They finished first in 2000.

Since the AFC South was created in 2002, they have gone 50-58 in division games. Not a great record, to be sure, but it is still better than Houston (49-59) and Jacksonville (41-67). Only Indianapolis (76-32) has been better.

Tennessee was the first team to win the AFC South, which it did in 2002. It finished on top again in 2008 and seven times in the other 16 years, including three of the last four, it ended up second.

The Titans also finished second in the AFC Central in 1999, which means that 11 times in 21 seasons during the Titans era they finished first or second in the division.