Countdown to Kickoff: 85 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 85 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 85 figures into the team’s history.

The Tennessee Titans have been consistent. Not necessarily in a good way.

As they have transitioned through four different head coaches – and just as many defensive coordinators – they have intercepted no more than 14 passes and no fewer than 11 in the last seven seasons.

All told, they have 85 interceptions over that span.

Only five teams – San Francisco, the New York Jets, Dallas, Oakland and Jacksonville – have fewer. Those five plus the Titans made a combined nine playoff appearances in those seven seasons. Dallas led the way with three. The Jets had none.

Imagine how the numbers might look without safety Kevin Byard (pictured), who accounted for 20 percent of that total. Byard has collected 17 interceptions in his first four seasons, which is second in the NFL during that time and among the top 20 for the past seven years.

Tennessee finished in the bottom half of the league six straight seasons before a breakthrough in 2019 when it cracked the top 10 (tied for eighth) with 14 picks.

Back in 2013, Mike Munchak’s final campaign as head coach, the Titans’ 13 interceptions tied them for 22nd in the league. In the two seasons Ken Whisenhunt started as head coach (2014-15), the defense finished tied for 21st with 12 and 11 interceptions, respectively. Mike Mularkey’s two seasons in charge included 12 picks in each, both times tied for 18th. Tennessee dropped back to 11th and a tie for 23rd in the NFL during Mike Vrabel’s first season (2018).

Six times during the Titans era (1999-present), the franchise has won at least 10 games in a season (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2008). In those years, the defense averaged 19 interceptions and three times had 20 or more.

After four straight 9-7 seasons (an NFL record) a good way for Tennessee to increase its win total in 2020 would be to pick off a few more passes.