Countdown to Kickoff: 85 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 85 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 85 figures into the team’s history.

The Tennessee Titans have been consistent. Not necessarily in a good way.

As they have transitioned through four different head coaches – and just as many defensive coordinators – they have intercepted no more than 14 passes and no fewer than 11 in the last seven seasons.

All told, they have 85 interceptions over that span.

Only five teams – San Francisco, the New York Jets, Dallas, Oakland and Jacksonville – have fewer. Those five plus the Titans made a combined nine playoff appearances in those seven seasons. Dallas led the way with three. The Jets had none.

Imagine how the numbers might look without safety Kevin Byard (pictured), who accounted for 20 percent of that total. Byard has collected 17 interceptions in his first four seasons, which is second in the NFL during that time and among the top 20 for the past seven years.

Tennessee finished in the bottom half of the league six straight seasons before a breakthrough in 2019 when it cracked the top 10 (tied for eighth) with 14 picks.

Back in 2013, Mike Munchak’s final campaign as head coach, the Titans’ 13 interceptions tied them for 22nd in the league. In the two seasons Ken Whisenhunt started as head coach (2014-15), the defense finished tied for 21st with 12 and 11 interceptions, respectively. Mike Mularkey’s two seasons in charge included 12 picks in each, both times tied for 18th. Tennessee dropped back to 11th and a tie for 23rd in the NFL during Mike Vrabel’s first season (2018).

Six times during the Titans era (1999-present), the franchise has won at least 10 games in a season (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2008). In those years, the defense averaged 19 interceptions and three times had 20 or more.

After four straight 9-7 seasons (an NFL record) a good way for Tennessee to increase its win total in 2020 would be to pick off a few more passes.

NFLPA Does Not Want Players Working Out Together

David Boclair

Training Camp Not Conducive to Coronavirus Containment

Infectious disease expert Dr. David Aronoff says NFL teams will have to get creative -- if they are able to get together at all.

Mike Hogan

Titans Fullback Accused of Rape

Khari Blasingame's agent says the encounter took place four years ago and was consensual.

David Boclair

Only One Titans Draft Pick Chosen For Rookie Premiere

Running back Darrynton Evans identified as one of this year's most marketable NFL newcomers.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 86 Days

Nate Washington started 86 games over five seasons, which made him a Titans free agent success story.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: These Guys Must Stay Healthy

A look at which players the Titans, Colts, Jaguars and Texans cannot afford to be without in 2020.

David Boclair

Starter on Super Bowl Defense Battling Cancer

Josh Evans is being treated in an Atlanta facility following a second diagnosis this year.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 87 Days

The Titans' longest drive of the 1999 postseason is best remembered as the one that came up a yard short.

David Boclair

No Football This Fall? Doctors Say It's Possible

Infectious disease experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center echo the sentiments of Dr. Anthony Fauci about the possible need for the NFL to shut down in the fall.

David Boclair

Pees Predicts Titans Play-Calling Plans

Former defensive coordinator believes head coach Mike Vrabel will be the one who has the say-so for the defense on game days.

Mike Hogan