Clowney Wants NFL Teams to Know He's 'Ready'

If only the Tennessee Titans – or any other NFL team, for that matter – could take Jadeveon Clowney at his word.

Much of the ongoing drama regarding the free agent defensive end and where he will play in 2020 has to do with the fact that team doctors are not available to perform physical examinations. Given the type of salary he will command, Clowney’s health must be confirmed by any team before it actually spends the money to add him.

The Titans have had discussions with Clowney since early in free agency, but general manager Jon Robinson recently said that nothing is imminent with regard to a potential deal.

At issue in this case is the fact that Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, underwent core-muscle surgery in January. His NFL career also has included multiple knee surgeries as well as a sports hernia procedure.

For what it is worth, he says he is 100 percent healthy and will be at his best when the 2020 season begins.

“I don’t know if people think I’m hurting because of what I went through because of the core or previous years,” Clowney told Houston’s KRIV-TV (Ch. 26) this week. “I don’t know. I just want to let people know I’m ready. I’m going to be ready to go whenever the time comes. And whoever I sign with, they’re getting the best version of me.”

Clowney added that he began rehabbing at a facility in Houston roughly two weeks after the latest procedure and continues to train there. He spent five years with the Texans before they traded him to Seattle last season.

At this point, he said, his work has more to do with preparation for the season than with recovery.

“I’ve been rehabbing for two months,” he said. “It’s going well. Just transitioning … to the football phase and just taking it one step at a time. I’m going on Year Seven, so I know what I’ve got to go to get where I need to get. I’m just taking it one day at a time and staying focused.”

The Titans are not the only team interested in him. The Seahawks reportedly have significant interest in re-signing him. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns also have been named as potential destinations.

“I’m working. I’m staying ahead of schedule and working,” Clowney said. “I’m going to be ready to go when training camp starts.”

