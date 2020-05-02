AllTitans
Titans Reminiscent Recent Jaguars Teams?

David Boclair

The people have spoken, and their voices were heard.

Not everyone was pleased with the post-draft NFL Power Rankings that SI.com/The MMQB released earlier this week.

Some fans bases were so vocal in their discontent, in fact, that the MMQB staff felt compelled to defend some of their decisions. They did so Saturday.

One choice was that of the Tennessee Titans, tied for seventh with the Green Bay Packers (they were low as 15 on one of the staff members' ballots). The Titans’ run to the AFC Championship landed them at No. 4 in the final 2019 Power Rankings and many of their key performers will return in 2020. Apparently, that did little to convince the MMQB staff of their staying power.

“The way people are talking about the Titans reminds me of how people talked about the Jaguars two years ago,” MMQB staffer Mitch Goldich wrote. “Not to take anything away from their accomplishments, but this is a 9-7 team that overachieved during the playoffs. Sure, they got better as the season went along, particularly after they switched from Marcus Mariota to Ryan Tannehill. But we shouldn’t assume they’ll be the team that beat the Ravens for the entire 2020 season”

Jacksonville has won just 11 games in the two seasons since its unexpected appearance in the conference championship. However, the five wins in 2018 and six in 2019 are better than what preceded the franchise’s only postseason appearance in the last 12 years. Prior to 2017, the Jaguars had gone six straight years with no more than five victories.

Conversely, Tennessee’s second playoff appearance in three years ended with the loss in the conference championship and 2019 was the Titans’ fourth straight winning season. Granted, they went 9-7 in 2016, 2017, 2018 and again in 2019, but only three others won at least nine games each of those four years and two – New England and Kansas City – won Super Bowls during that span.

So, the idea that the Titans look like the Jaguars from a couple years earlier is a difficult one to accept.

“I’m not saying Tennessee is bad, or that they’ll fall apart,” Goldich continued. “… But we should judge them on the entirety of their 2019 when we size up their prospects for 2020, and not get carried away by a couple of good games in January.”

