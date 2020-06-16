Countdown to Kickoff: 90 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 90 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 90 figures into the team’s history.

Jason McCourty was a big part of the Tennessee Titans’ secondary for a long time.

It was also the wrong time.

McCourty started 90 games for Tennessee over eight seasons (2009-16). None of those eight ended with the team in the playoffs, which matched the longest postseason drought in franchise history. The only other time it happened was when the then-Houston Oilers failed to play past the regular season every year from 1970-77.

No player during the Titans era (1999-present) started more games without being part of a playoff team.

Tennessee selected McCourty in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft, fresh off playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008 and the franchise’s most recent division title (2008).

He started three times as a rookie, six the next season and then all 81 games he played over the next six seasons. The Titans finished 8-8 in his first year and managed a winning record twice (9-7 in 2011 and 2016) but never did enough to secure a playoff berth.

He did lead or tie for the team lead in interceptions three times in four years (2011-14), and his 13 interceptions rank eighth among all Tennessee players since 1999.

Things actually got worse for McCourty before they got better. After the Titans waived him in April 2017, he signed with Cleveland and started 14 games for a team that finished 0-16 while the Titans ended their playoff drought and upset Kansas City in the wild card round. The next year he signed with New England and not only got his first taste of the postseason, he was part of a Patriots team that won the Super Bowl.

“Things don’t always work out the way you want them to,” McCourty told the Providence Journal in 2018, “but you just have to continue to keep your head down and work and the next thing you know you look up and you’re where you want to be.”