Byard Says Educational Essential For Empathy

Kevin Byard knows enough to know that most people don’t know enough.

The Tennessee Titans safety was a guest Wednesday on The Jim Rome Show and shared his thoughts on the best way to improve race relations in the country at a time when the topic is front and center in the national dialogue.

“I feel as though in today’s time, I think education is the most important thing,” Byard said. “Because, a lot of times we’re out here searching for answers. Everybody’s looking for ways they can help and ways they do different things like that, but if you educate yourself on – you know – the history of – you know – black people or – you know – anybody. History … if you really understand what’s going on, understand the (centuries) of slavery, the 99 years of Jim Crow [laws] – all those things – you would have more understanding of what’s going on or why this is going down, why people are so upset with police brutality. And then you will be able to be more empathetic with what’s going on.”

Byard noted that the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis (four officers have been arrested, one is charged with murder) has sparked conversations among Titans players and coaches, which he characterized as “really great conversations.” Coach Mike Vrabel discussed the same thing a day earlier in an unscheduled address to the media.

“Those conversations definitely spark up,” Byard said. “It’s something that – you know – it tends to be uncomfortable, but I think it’s something that needs to happen.”

The most important thing as he sees, though, it is that somebody learns something when those discussions do happen.

“It’s all about education,” Byard said. “You have Google. You have so much information out in the world. If we educate ourselves on what’s going on … and also when I talk to my people – black people – if you educate yourself on what’s going on, know who you are, you’ll be able to find ways to advance yourself, talk to your family, find ways to continue to advance and advance our race, honestly, and continue to go and do everything in love – you know, hate doesn’t cure anything, do everything in love – and love one another, no matter what race you are. That’s my message.”