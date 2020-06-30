Countdown to Kickoff: 76 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 76 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 76 figures into the team’s recent history.

The Tennessee Titans have not exactly been one of the NFL’s prime-time attractions in recent years. For example, they have appeared on Monday Night Football just five times in the last 10 seasons, including twice in 2018.

Contrast that with 2000-04, when they made at least one MNF appearance in five straight seasons and nine times in all over that span.

Given the action-packed nature of their two 2004 appearances, it is a wonder the NFL did not decide to make the Titans a fixture in the weekly showcase.

In those contests – at Green Bay and at home against Kansas City – Tennessee allowed 76 points. That is the most allowed by the franchise in a season on Monday might – by a wide margin. Consider that in three MNF games in 2000, the Titans allowed a total of 34 points. In 2007 and 2018 (two MNF appearances each) they allowed 48.

Only 16 teams during the Titans era (1999-present) have allowed more points in Monday night games in a single season, and 15 of those played three games in those seasons. The exception was Kansas City, which gave up 77 points in two 2018 contests.

On the plus side, Tennessee scored 86 points in its 2004 Monday Night Football appearances, a 48-27 victory over the Packers 48-27 and a 49-38 loss to the Chiefs. Running back Chris Brown rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. Quarterback Billy Volek and wide receiver Drew Bennett combined for 12 pass completions for 233 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas City.

The combined point total – 162 – is the most by any team that played fewer than three MNF games in a season since 1999. It was an average of 1.35 points per minute.

It is a wonder that after that the Titans did not make it back to Monday Night Football until 2007.