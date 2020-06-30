AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 76 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 76 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 76 figures into the team’s recent history.

The Tennessee Titans have not exactly been one of the NFL’s prime-time attractions in recent years. For example, they have appeared on Monday Night Football just five times in the last 10 seasons, including twice in 2018.

Contrast that with 2000-04, when they made at least one MNF appearance in five straight seasons and nine times in all over that span.

Given the action-packed nature of their two 2004 appearances, it is a wonder the NFL did not decide to make the Titans a fixture in the weekly showcase.

In those contests – at Green Bay and at home against Kansas City – Tennessee allowed 76 points. That is the most allowed by the franchise in a season on Monday might – by a wide margin. Consider that in three MNF games in 2000, the Titans allowed a total of 34 points. In 2007 and 2018 (two MNF appearances each) they allowed 48.

Only 16 teams during the Titans era (1999-present) have allowed more points in Monday night games in a single season, and 15 of those played three games in those seasons. The exception was Kansas City, which gave up 77 points in two 2018 contests.

On the plus side, Tennessee scored 86 points in its 2004 Monday Night Football appearances, a 48-27 victory over the Packers 48-27 and a 49-38 loss to the Chiefs. Running back Chris Brown rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. Quarterback Billy Volek and wide receiver Drew Bennett combined for 12 pass completions for 233 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas City.

The combined point total – 162 – is the most by any team that played fewer than three MNF games in a season since 1999. It was an average of 1.35 points per minute.

It is a wonder that after that the Titans did not make it back to Monday Night Football until 2007.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Titans Running Back Reveals 'Living Nightmare' In College

Akrum Wadley is the latest former Iowa player to allege mistreatment.

David Boclair

Vaccaro Was An Immediate Hit With Titans

Coach Mike Vrabel tells of the first impression the safety made during his first practice.

David Boclair

Titans Release Video to "Continue the Conversation on Race"

Shot at Fisk University, where Martin Luther King spoke on July 12, 1596, players and franchise executives quote King, Colin Kaepernick and others.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 77 Days

Based on points scored by quarter, the Titans got better as they went in 2019.

David Boclair

Commentary: Titans Should Give Kaepernick a Try

The lack of experience at backup quarterback needs to be addressed, and the former 49ers starter offers a potential solution.

David Boclair

Coronavirus Experience Drives Rolle to Expose Disparities in Healthcare

Former Titans safety, now a doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, sees "disproportionate" number of minorities infected.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 78 Days

With 78 road wins since 1999, the Titans have been one of the NFL's best teams away from home.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 79 Days

Dion Lewis spent two years with the Titans, and his workload decreased dramatically from his first season to the second.

David Boclair

New CEO Predicts 'A Really Special Decade'

Burke Nihill, who was promoted last month, says last season was just the start of Titans fans having plenty of reasons to cheer.

Mike Hogan

Inside the AFC South: It's Now or Never

For these players, the 2020 season represents the last chance to make a significant contribution to their respective franchises.

David Boclair