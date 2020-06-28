AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Coronavirus Experience Drives Rolle to Expose Disparities in Healthcare

Mike Hogan

With a football helmet and pads, Myron Rolle used to line up as a safety on Saturdays and Sundays.

Now, eight years since he retired from football, he dons another uniform. Wearing an N95 mask and other protective safety equipment, Rolle, in his third year as a neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, voluntarily put himself on the front line in the fight against coronavirus.

A lot has struck the 33-year-old as he works in the surge clinic. The emptiness of the hospital, the sickest of patients and the fact that their loved ones can't visit them as they often fight for their lives.

Most importantly, he has realized the importance of his service and voice. The coronavirus exposed disparities in America’s health care system, Rolle told Peter King of NBC last week.

“The thing that’s been most impactful for me throughout the pandemic has been knowing that this is a time when people look for providers to speak their truth, which is a role I hope to help fill for the disproportionate number of black and brown people who are being infected with COVID-19,” he said. “Disparities in our healthcare system existed long before coronavirus and those are the communities being hit the hardest. For me and my colleagues to be advocates for those groups is an essential to me.”

Before the Tennessee Titans selected Rolle in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, he skipped his senior season (2009) at Florida State, which he attended for both his football and eventual career aspirations, and accepted a scholarship to study medical anthropology at the University of Oxford.

The decision proved to be helpful. He never appeared in a game with the Titans and, after a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he ended his NFL career.

Recently states including Tennessee, Arizona, Texas, Florida and others, have seen increases in COVID-19 cases as more businesses open up and fewer people practice social distancing.

That ensures Rolle’s current role won’t change anytime soon. The way he sees it, though, the time away from neurosurgery won’t hurt him. It will make him better.

“I’ve extrapolated that two percent mindset to life,” he said. “I try to get two percent better whenever I do anything, especially in surgery and the technical skills we rely on every day. That includes learning daily about COVID-19. … In everything, I work to get two percent better to be the best provider I can possibly be.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 78 Days

With 78 road wins since 1999, the Titans have been one of the NFL's best teams away from home.

David Boclair

Commentary: Titans Should Give Kaepernick a Try

The lack of experience at backup quarterback needs to be addressed, and the former 49ers starter offers a potential solution.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 79 Days

Dion Lewis spent two years with the Titans, and his workload decreased dramatically from his first season to the second.

David Boclair

New CEO Predicts 'A Really Special Decade'

Burke Nihill, who was promoted last month, says last season was just the start of Titans fans having plenty of reasons to cheer.

Mike Hogan

Inside the AFC South: It's Now or Never

For these players, the 2020 season represents the last chance to make a significant contribution to their respective franchises.

David Boclair

Reggie Bush Admires Vince Young's Rejection of Vacated Heisman

The stripped 2005 winner sees the runner-up's stance as a sign of respect, love.

Mike Hogan

Man In Middle of O-Line is Titans' Most Underrated

SI.com's Conor Orr names Ben Jones as the Tennessee player who does not get the recognition he deserves.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 80 Days

Drew Bennett's career peaked when he caught 80 passes for the Titans in 2004.

David Boclair

Dave McGinnis Once Was Bears Head Coach -- And Didn't Know It

The current Titans radio color analyst's pursuit of a 'dream job' turned into a nightmare due to numerous missteps by the venerable franchise.

John Glennon

Goodell Says Training Camp Will Start on Time

David Boclair