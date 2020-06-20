AllTitans
Countdown to Kickoff: 86 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 86 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 86 figures into the team’s history.

Free agency can be a tricky pursuit.

By design, no team gets something for nothing. Too often, it seems, they get nothing, or at least nothing close to what they hoped when they decided to pay a particular player to sign on.

The Tennessee Titans will always have Nate Washington.

The wide receiver joined them in 2009 after four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and stuck around for six seasons. During that time, he started 86 games, the most by any free agent during the Titans era (1999-present).

Washington never missed a contest during his time with the Titans and started at least 14 every year from 2009-13. In 2014, his final season with the franchise, he was on the field for the first offensive snap 11 times.

In all, 14 players have started more than 80 games for the Titans from 1999 through 2019 and the other 13 were drafted into the organization. That group includes seven first-round picks, tackle Brad Hopkins (1993), quarterback Steve McNair (1995), defensive end Jevon Kearse (1999), linebacker Keith Bulluck (2000), safety Michael Griffin (2007), running back Chris Johnson (2008) and defensive end/linebacker Derrick Morgan (2010).

Second among free agent additions is tackle Fred Miller with 80 starts from 2000-04.

While with Tennessee, Washington caught 307 passes, which made him one of 31 wide receivers across the league with more than 300 receptions in those six years. The team’s next-leading receiver over that stretch was Johnson with 229 catches. Second among wide receivers was Kendall Wright with 215 receptions.

Likewise, Washington’s 28 touchdown catches topped the Titans during that time. Only one player had even half that number, wide receiver Kenny Britt with 19.

Washington was Tennessee’s leading receiver just once. That was in 2011, when he caught 74 passes for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns (all career-highs).

That was the big payoff. However, the Titans’ decision to sign him paid dividends for six straight seasons.

