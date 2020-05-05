Jersey Numbers Assigned to Newcomers

The Tennessee Titans have set the roster numbers for members of their 2020 draft class as well as most of their other offseason additions.

The rundown:

Draft Picks

Isaiah Wilson, T – No. 79

Kristian Fulton, CB – No. 26

Darrynton Evans, RB – No. 32

Larrell Murchison, DT – No. 91

Cole McDonald, QB – 2

Chris Jackson, DB – No. 35

Free agents

Vic Beasley, DE – No. 44

Ty Sambrailo, T – No. 70

Nick Dzubnar, LB/ST – No. 49

Ibraheim Campbell, S – No. 35

Zac Kerin, G – No. 69

Avery Gennesy, G – No. 67

Defensive tackle Jack Crawford and running back Senorise Perry have yet to be assigned numbers.

Some observations:

Wilson, Tennessee’s first-round pick, got a number that has been out of circulation for a time and that has been largely undistinguished throughout franchise history. Defensive tackle Ray Childress, a five-time Pro Bowler, wore No. 79 from 1985-95. Since then, nine different players have had it, none for more than two seasons. The last to wear it in a regular season game was guard Sebastian Tretola in 2016.

Second-round pick Kristian Fulton gets No. 26, which belonged to Logan Ryan for the last three years. It is an appropriate assignment given that Fulton is likely to fill Ryan’s role among the Tennessee’s top three cornerbacks.

Vic Beasley, the most notable free agent addition, gets No. 44, which belonged to Kamalei Correa the last two years. Beasley wore No. 44 throughout his five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Correa is now No. 40.

Running back Darrynton Evans is just the second running back in 15 years to wear the No. 32. It belonged to David Fluellen the last four years and to Antowain Smith in 2004. In between, four different defensive backs, including Pacman Jones, donned it.

Free agent addition Ibraheim Campbell and seventh-round pick Chris Jackson each were given No. 35. If both make the regular season roster, one will have to give it up.

Nick Dzubnar, a key addition on special teams, gets No. 49, which also belongs to tight end Parker Hesse, who spent all of 2019 on the practice squad. If Hesse makes the regular season roster, he almost certainly will have to take a different number.

The numbers that belonged to Marcus Mariota (8), Jack Conklin (78) and Dion Lewis (33) in recent seasons have not been given to anyone.