SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Countdown to Kickoff: 22 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 22 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 22 figures into the team’s recent history.

The Tennessee Titans had a chance to select Randy Moss in the 1998 NFL Draft but did not.

More than a decade later, they decided that the wide receiver on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was too good to pass up again, even if he no longer was the pass-catcher that he once was.

Through the first half of the 2010 season, Moss caught 22 passes for two different teams, which led to him being placed on waivers. He had nine receptions in four games for New England, which traded him to Minnesota, the team that released him after 13 receptions in four games.

The Titans were the only team that submitted a claim.

What followed was one of the most frustrating, confounding chapters in team history. In eight games for Tennessee, Moss caught just six passes for 80 yards. He went three straight games at one point without a single pass thrown his way.

Of the five teams for which he played, the Titans were the only one for which he did not score a touchdown. They went 1-7 with him on the roster.

Contrast that to the fact that in five games against Tennessee throughout his career, he caught 23 passes for 345 yards and five 

It was easy to dismiss the performance as the last gasp for a once-great player at the end of his career, but then Moss came out of retirement in 2012 after one season on the sidelines and averaged 15.5 yards on 28 receptions as a role player with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennessee simply could not tap into the greatness that was so evident for so much of Moss’ career.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lewan Happy to Be a Voice of Experience

Among other things, the Titans left tackle understands the pressure of a first-round pick, the challenges of learning a new scheme.

Mike Hogan

Humphries' Approach: Step Up, Not Stand Out

Wide receiver looks to stay healthier, do more in his second season with the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Hogan

Linebacker Waived After Activation From COVID List

Josh Smith also spent a brief time with the Titans as an undrafted rookie last August.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 23 Days

In the 50 seasons since the AFL-NFL merger, the Titans/Oilers have had 23 road playoff games, tied for second most in the league.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Most Improved

A look at which players for the Titans, Texans, Jaguars and Colts look to have gotten better, based on the early days of training camp.

David Boclair

Isaiah Wilson Named in Police Report at College Party

https://www.paulkuharsky.com/news/amid-calls-for-safe-choices-isaiah-wilson-found-his-way-onto-tsu-police-report?fbclid=IwAR16vVs4ERw9w9eFCAZGrVH7HOc9p-nQIPRekok70DjHBwWN5GcD7EpEKbY

David Boclair

Lewan on Games Without Fans: 'It's Going to Suck'

Denver's decision on Friday means that at least the first two games of Tennessee's 2020 season will be played in empty stadiums.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 24 Days

Derrick Henry was targeted just 24 times in the pass game last year, which creates debate about the NFL rushing champ's fantasy value.

David Boclair

The 'Strangest Division in Football'

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/19/afc-south-projected-standings-season-preview

David Boclair

Vrabel On Decision to Sign Siemian

Titans liked backup quarterback's 'intelligence, his decisiveness, and overall accuracy.'

David Boclair