AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 51 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 51 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 51 figures into the team’s recent history.

When you think about the Tennessee Titans in 2003, the first thing that likely comes to mind is Steve McNair. After all, that is when the quarterback reached the peak of his career and was named the NFL’s co-Most Valuable Player.

In large measure, the defense took a back seat. Yet – in one way – it was never better. In fact, few ever have been so good.

The Titans in 2003 allowed 51 third-down conversions, the fewest of the Titans era (1999-present) and it is not even close. The 2004 defense is next with 62 third-down conversions allowed and the 2000 unit, which led the NFL in fewest total yards allowed, is third with 68.

Over the last 21 years, only the 2019 New England Patriots allowed fewer (47). The 2017 Minnesota Vikings matched Tennessee with 51. Just two other defenses allowed fewer than 60.

No Titans opponent in 2003 converted more than half of its third down attempts (two were right at 50 percent). Seven moved the chain on fewer than 25 percent of their opportunities. The conversion rate allowed for the season was 27.7 (184 attempts), also the best of the Titans era.

Not coincidentally, Tennessee tied for third in the league that year in time of possession with an average of 32:52 per game. That gave McNair and the rest of the offense plenty of time to show what they could do and three players from that bunch (McNair, wide receiver Derrick Mason and tackle Brad Hopkins) were Pro Bowlers.

Linebacker Keith Bulluck was the only member of the defense named to the Pro Bowl. Collectively, though, that group was as good as any the franchise has had – in at least one notable way.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the AFC South: Biggest Camp Questions

No answers yet to Jaguars' quarterback situation, Texans' and Colts' defensive overhauls or Titans' continued free agent pursuit.

David Boclair

NFLPA Agrees to CBA Changes, Training Camps Will Start on Time

David Boclair

Evans Says Titans Eager to Prove People Wrong Again

Leading tackler says he does not sense last year's playoff run made believers of many.

David Boclair

GoFundMe Page Set Up to Benefit Josh Evans in Cancer Fight

Former Titans defensive lineman received a dire diagnosis a little more than a year ago.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 52 Days

No Titans player was more proficient at rushing the passer than Jevon Kearse, who notched 52 sacks during his two stints with Tennessee.

David Boclair

Undrafted Rookie Ready for 'Numbers Game' in Unusual Camp

Linebacker Cale Garrett is among the Titans rookies who reported for the start of training camp Thursday.

Mike Hogan

Titans Offer Opt-Out Options to Season Ticket Holders

Fans can decide now to stay at home in 2020 or wait to see redesigned Nissan Stadium seating options before they make that choice.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 53 Days

Among all Adoreé Jackson has done in his first three years with the Titans are 53 punt returns.

David Boclair

Where Should Fantasy Football Owners Expect to Draft A.J. Brown?

Titans wide receiver was one of the NFL's most productive players at his position over the final six weeks of 2019.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 54 Days

There are 54 different players in the Titans era who have forced two or more fumbles.

David Boclair