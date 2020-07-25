Countdown to Kickoff: 51 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 51 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 51 figures into the team’s recent history.

When you think about the Tennessee Titans in 2003, the first thing that likely comes to mind is Steve McNair. After all, that is when the quarterback reached the peak of his career and was named the NFL’s co-Most Valuable Player.

In large measure, the defense took a back seat. Yet – in one way – it was never better. In fact, few ever have been so good.

The Titans in 2003 allowed 51 third-down conversions, the fewest of the Titans era (1999-present) and it is not even close. The 2004 defense is next with 62 third-down conversions allowed and the 2000 unit, which led the NFL in fewest total yards allowed, is third with 68.

Over the last 21 years, only the 2019 New England Patriots allowed fewer (47). The 2017 Minnesota Vikings matched Tennessee with 51. Just two other defenses allowed fewer than 60.

No Titans opponent in 2003 converted more than half of its third down attempts (two were right at 50 percent). Seven moved the chain on fewer than 25 percent of their opportunities. The conversion rate allowed for the season was 27.7 (184 attempts), also the best of the Titans era.

Not coincidentally, Tennessee tied for third in the league that year in time of possession with an average of 32:52 per game. That gave McNair and the rest of the offense plenty of time to show what they could do and three players from that bunch (McNair, wide receiver Derrick Mason and tackle Brad Hopkins) were Pro Bowlers.

Linebacker Keith Bulluck was the only member of the defense named to the Pro Bowl. Collectively, though, that group was as good as any the franchise has had – in at least one notable way.