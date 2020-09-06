Countdown to Kickoff: 8 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is eight days away. So, today we look at one way the number eight figures into the team’s recent history.

The Tennessee Titans did not throw the ball as often as some other teams in 2019. When they did, at least they threw it to the right guys.

Quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota combined for eight interceptions. That was fewest of the Titans era (1999-present). The only other times Tennessee finished with fewer than 10 were 2003 and 2008 (nine each).

Four franchises, including the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, were picked off less often. All four – Kansas City, Green Bay, New Orleans and Seattle – had high-profile quarterbacks who directed their respective offenses for the entire season.

Tannehill was picked off six times in 286 attempts. His interception rate of 2.1 was not quite the best of his career (it was 2.0 in 2014 and 2015) but it was a dramatic improvement over his 3.3 in 2018, his final season with Miami. He threw one in relief of Mariota, three in his first three starts and then just two more over the final seven contests.

Mariota was picked off just twice in 160 passes. Both came in the Week 6 loss to Denver, which was the last game he started. Prior that, he threw 205 consecutive passes, dating back to 2018, without being picked off (a franchise record).

His interception rate was 1.3, easily the best of his career and among the top 10 for quarterbacks who attempted at least 150 passes last season. His previous low was 2.0 in 2016.

Before last year, Tennessee had thrown 12 or more interceptions for 10 straight seasons. The high during that stretch was 17 – in 2015 and again in 2017 – and the high for the Titans era is 19 in 2004 and 2006.