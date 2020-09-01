SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Countdown to Kickoff: 13 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 13 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 13 figures into the team’s recent history.

Things have not always gone well for the Tennessee Titans.

But they could have been worse.

Over the 21 seasons beginning in 1999, when the franchise was rebranded and moved into Nissan Stadium, Tennessee has finished .500 or better 13 times.

The Titans have gone 13-3 in three seasons, 12-4, 11-5 and 10-6 once each and 8-8 twice. The most common record has been 9-7. That has been the mark five times, including each of the last four.

Among the teams that have had it worse – much worse, in some cases – are Cleveland (two seasons at 8-8 or better in the past 21), Detroit (six), Jacksonville (seven) and the Raiders (seven).

Of the five head coaches Tennessee has had over that span, four of them delivered at least one winning season. The exception, of course, was Ken Whisenhunt, who had the job for fewer than two seasons and went 2-14 during his one full campaign in charge.

Mike Munchak went 9-7 once (2011). Mike Mularkey and current coach Mike Vrabel each have gone 9-7 twice. Jeff Fisher was responsible for the six seasons of 10 wins or more, but he also brought home a pair of 8-8 marks (2006, 2009).

The 13 seasons at .500 better led to eight playoff appearances and 16 postseason games. Tennessee is an even .500 (8-8) – could be better, could be worse – in those contests.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Succop Gets Another Shot

Tampa Bay signed the former Titans kicker on Tuesday, days before NFL roster cuts.

David Boclair

Having Grown Up, Simmons Stands Out

The Titans' 2019 first-round pick already is an important presence in the meeting rooms and locker room.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 14 Days

Bruce Matthews' 14 Pro Bowl selections are tied for the most by a player in NFL history.

David Boclair

Logan Ryan Finally Gets a Deal Done

Former Titans cornerback will be close to home as a member of the New York Giants.

David Boclair

Kern Remains Critical of Himself

Titans punter was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 but still identified things he wants to do better.

David Boclair

One Team to Look at Two Former Titans Kickers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to have Ryan Succop, Cody Parkey take part in a tryout.

David Boclair

Joseph Sees Just One Competitor for Roster Spot

Incumbent Titans kicker says he measures himself only against himself.

Mike Hogan

Vrabel Discusses Decision to Bring Back McNichols

Running back got some extra work Sunday when rookie Darrynton Evans sat out practice.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 15 Days

With 15 game-winning drives from 1999-05, Steve McNair set the Titans' standard for performing under pressure.

David Boclair

Inside Linebackers Soak Up Haslett's Insights

First-year Titans' assistant is happy to teach much of what he has learned over decades in the NFL.

David Boclair