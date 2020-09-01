Countdown to Kickoff: 13 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 13 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 13 figures into the team’s recent history.

Things have not always gone well for the Tennessee Titans.

But they could have been worse.

Over the 21 seasons beginning in 1999, when the franchise was rebranded and moved into Nissan Stadium, Tennessee has finished .500 or better 13 times.

The Titans have gone 13-3 in three seasons, 12-4, 11-5 and 10-6 once each and 8-8 twice. The most common record has been 9-7. That has been the mark five times, including each of the last four.

Among the teams that have had it worse – much worse, in some cases – are Cleveland (two seasons at 8-8 or better in the past 21), Detroit (six), Jacksonville (seven) and the Raiders (seven).

Of the five head coaches Tennessee has had over that span, four of them delivered at least one winning season. The exception, of course, was Ken Whisenhunt, who had the job for fewer than two seasons and went 2-14 during his one full campaign in charge.

Mike Munchak went 9-7 once (2011). Mike Mularkey and current coach Mike Vrabel each have gone 9-7 twice. Jeff Fisher was responsible for the six seasons of 10 wins or more, but he also brought home a pair of 8-8 marks (2006, 2009).

The 13 seasons at .500 better led to eight playoff appearances and 16 postseason games. Tennessee is an even .500 (8-8) – could be better, could be worse – in those contests.