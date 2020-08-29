SI.com
Countdown to Kickoff: 16 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 16 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 16 figures into the team’s recent history.

Familiarity might breed contempt. It also tends to keep the score down.

Since the creation of the AFC South in 2002, the Tennessee Titans have scored more than 30 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans a combined 16 times.

The Titans hit that mark in seven games against Houston, five against Jacksonville and four against Indianapolis. They are 14-2 in those contests with the only defeats to the Texans (34-31 in 2009) and the Colts (35-33 in 2015).

Last season, Tennessee topped 30 once against each division rival, including a 42-20 triumph over the Jaguars and 31-17 victory over the Colts in consecutive weeks. That was something that had not happened. The win over the Jaguars matched a 42-39 victory in 2015 (also against Jacksonville) for the highest point total against an AFC South opponent.

The 16 games with more than 30 points account for 15 percent of the 108 contests the franchise has played all-time against the AFC South. It also matches the number of times Houston’s point total reached that high while it trails Jacksonville (17) and Indianapolis (27).

By comparison, in the 180 other games the Titans have played over the same span, they topped 30 points 36 times, which is 20 percent of the total.

Their five highest-scoring games – and six of the top eight – since the start of the 1999 season are against NFC teams, opponents they face only once every four years under the current scheduling format. Likewise, three of the five largest margins of victory, including the top two, were against NFC opponents.

David Boclair