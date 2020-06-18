AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Simulations Show Titans a 'Strong Favorite' to Win AFC South

David Boclair

It was author Malcolm Gladwell in his book Outliers: The Story of Success who popularized the idea that a person needed 10,000 hours of practice to become a master performer in a given field.

Well, Pro Football Focus (PFF) simulated the 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and found that the Tennessee Titans have a chance to rule their division – and possibly the conference. Based on that sizable sample it characterized Tennessee as the “strong favorite” to finish first this fall.

According to PFF, the Titans came out on top of the AFC South more than 40 percent of the time in its simulations, which was the most by any of the division’s four teams. Additionally, Tennessee made it to the Super Bowl more than any other AFC team except Kansas City and Baltimore, its last two opponents in last season’s playoffs.

The primary key to the Titans’ fortunes, as PFF sees it, is quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sparked their resurgence last season. The report pointed to the statistical improvement of running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown, among others, in the 10 games Tannehill started in 2019 as reason to believe the offense will flourish in 2020.

“Change is sexy but consistent excellence wins in the NFL,” PFF said in its report. “And it’s the reason the Titans should be the strong favorite to take the division. The number-one reason is the return of Ryan Tannehill.”

Tennessee re-signed Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million extension in March.

PFF also rated the selection of cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round as one of the best picks of the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

The Titans have won the AFC South just twice since the division was created in 2002. The last time was in 2008. Since then, Houston finished on top six times, including four of the last five. Indianapolis won it four times, and Jacksonville claimed the title once.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Corey Davis' Final Act Be a Showstopper?

Fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft has become more of a role player for the Titans over the past year.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Pro Bowl Gets a New Home

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 89 Days

Catching passes was part of Rodney Thomas' job as Eddie George's backup.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 90 Days

Cornerback Jason McCourty was in the right place at the wrong time for Tennessee.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Titans Wrestle With Training Camp Uncertainty

Everything from the start date to locker room design could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Hogan

Two-Time All-Pro on A.J. Brown: An 'Animal'

Chad Johnson willing to wager on even more from Tennessee Titans wide receiver in 2020.

Mike Hogan

by

Footballfan55

Countdown to Kickoff: 91 Days

The biggest of A.J. Brown's many big plays in 2019 covered 91 yards.

David Boclair

No Fans at Titans Games Would Cost Nashville

As many as 10,000-plus visitors come to town to cheer on the visiting team.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 92 Days

Remembering one of the many times cornerback Cortland Finnegan got all he could out of a particular moment.

David Boclair

Would Titans Bring Back Ryan Succop?

General manager Jon Robinson says it's possible, but plans to let Greg Joseph 'bang away' for now.

Mike Hogan