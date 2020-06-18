Simulations Show Titans a 'Strong Favorite' to Win AFC South

It was author Malcolm Gladwell in his book Outliers: The Story of Success who popularized the idea that a person needed 10,000 hours of practice to become a master performer in a given field.

Well, Pro Football Focus (PFF) simulated the 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and found that the Tennessee Titans have a chance to rule their division – and possibly the conference. Based on that sizable sample it characterized Tennessee as the “strong favorite” to finish first this fall.

According to PFF, the Titans came out on top of the AFC South more than 40 percent of the time in its simulations, which was the most by any of the division’s four teams. Additionally, Tennessee made it to the Super Bowl more than any other AFC team except Kansas City and Baltimore, its last two opponents in last season’s playoffs.

The primary key to the Titans’ fortunes, as PFF sees it, is quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sparked their resurgence last season. The report pointed to the statistical improvement of running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown, among others, in the 10 games Tannehill started in 2019 as reason to believe the offense will flourish in 2020.

“Change is sexy but consistent excellence wins in the NFL,” PFF said in its report. “And it’s the reason the Titans should be the strong favorite to take the division. The number-one reason is the return of Ryan Tannehill.”

Tennessee re-signed Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million extension in March.

PFF also rated the selection of cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round as one of the best picks of the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

The Titans have won the AFC South just twice since the division was created in 2002. The last time was in 2008. Since then, Houston finished on top six times, including four of the last five. Indianapolis won it four times, and Jacksonville claimed the title once.