Where Should Fantasy Football Owners Expect to Draft A.J. Brown?

David Boclair

A.J. Brown was a dream come true for the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

The second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss emerged during his rookie season as the big-play wide receiver the offense has needed for some time.

And with increased production came increased playing time. Brown was on the field for 50 offensive snaps or more five times in 2019 – all in the last eight games (he also got 49 snaps in Week 16 against New Orleans).

Over the final six weeks of the regular season, he led the NFL with 605 receiving yards and was tied for second with five touchdown receptions. That stretch included our games of 100-plus receiving yards, and three touchdown receptions of 50 yards or more.

The Titans will look for more of the same in 2020.

So, where should fantasy football owners expect to see the 6-foot-1, 226-pound wide receiver come off the board in their drafts? SI.com fantasy/gambling expert Corey Parson weighed in this week.

“I think in the early fourth round is a good spot for A.J. Brown,” Parson said. “Especially, when you look at what he was able to do last season. Down the stretch, he was a guy that carried fantasy managers to their championships. … You see the big wingspan, how athletic he is.

“My only concern would be the Tennessee Titans don’t score (many) points, but – listen – they brought back [Ryan} Tannheill, they brought back Derrick Henry. So, it looks like they’re going to give it a shot at running it back, and when that offense got going last year they were very efficient.

“I’d like to see a little more volume this year, but I’ll be honest with you – A.J. Brown could have just as good a year at wide receiver (as) anybody in the top 20.”

