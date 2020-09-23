Wednesday Injury Report: Brown Still Sidelined

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans proved Sunday that they can win without A.J. Brown.

They might have to do it again this week.

Brown was one of six Titans players who did not practice Wednesday, when preparations for the Minnesota Vikings began in earnest. Tight end Jonnu Smith, one who excelled in Brown’s absence, was among the other five who did not take part in the day’s workout.

“On game day, you can’t really think about who you don’t have,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday about playing without Brown. “You’ve got to think about the play and how we’re going to attack that play and make the best of it, whether explosive or efficient, whatever the case may be.

“Obviously, missing A.J. … he’s such a great player and does so many good things for us. But we had some guys that really filled that spot for us and did a good job. We’ll see what happens this week with that.”

The good news for the Titans is that outside linebacker Vic Beasley and running back Darrynton Evans were full participants. Beasley, a prominent free agent addition, and Evans, this year’s third-round draft pick, each missed the first two games but look like they might finally make their respective Titans’ debuts.

Brown, though, might be out a little while longer.

“We always talk about the injury rate is 100 percent,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “… There's no magic formula to avoid injuries. You're just trying to get a team ready to play and hope that they're doing everything they can to take care of their bodies. You're smart with these guys as they're coming back from – they're working their way back, or how sore a team is, or traveling on a short week or whatever it maybe.”

The complete Titans-Vikings injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE: Did not practice – A.J. Brown, WR (knee), Malcolm Butler, CB (quad), Chris Jackson, CB (hamstring), Dennis Kelly, T (illness), Derick Roberson, OLB (illness) and Jonnu Smith, TE (ankle); Full participation – Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring) and Johnathan Joseph, CB (calf).

MINNESOTA: Did not practice – Cameron Dantzler, CB (rib), Troy Dye, LB (foot), Mike Hughes, CB (neck) and Mike Boone, RB (concussion). Limited participation – Riley Reiff, T (ankle).